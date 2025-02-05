My heart lies both in Tulu, Kannada cinema, says Roopesh Shetty

Roopesh Shetty has carved out a unique space for himself in the Tulu film industry as both an actor and director. A household name in Tulu cinema, he is also widely recognised as a Bigg Boss winner across Karnataka and is slowly gaining recognition in Kannada cinema.

Today, Roopesh is stepping into new territories, and his upcoming film Adhipatra, releasing this week, stars him as a cop. In his interaction with CE, Roopesh opens up about his journey, the challenges of balancing two industries, and what makes Adhipatra—releasing on February 7—a special project.

Addressing the challenge of gaining a similar reception in Kannada cinema as he has in Tulu, Roopesh shares his thoughts candidly. “Tulu is my foundation. It gave me the platform and fame as an actor and director, which eventually led me to Bigg Boss. I always make sure to do at least one Tulu film a year. The Tulu audience has embraced me with open arms, and I feel it’s important to honour that connection.”

But Roopesh also makes it clear that his passion for acting knows no boundaries. “Whether it’s Tulu or Kannada, as an actor, my heart lies in both. And at the end of the day, good work will always speak for itself.