My heart lies both in Tulu, Kannada cinema, says Roopesh Shetty

Roopesh Shetty has carved out a unique space for himself in the Tulu film industry as both an actor and director. A household name in Tulu cinema, he is also widely recognised as a Bigg Boss winner across Karnataka and is slowly gaining recognition in Kannada cinema.
Today, Roopesh is stepping into new territories, and his upcoming film Adhipatra, releasing this week, stars him as a cop. In his interaction with CE, Roopesh opens up about his journey, the challenges of balancing two industries, and what makes Adhipatra—releasing on February 7—a special project.
Addressing the challenge of gaining a similar reception in Kannada cinema as he has in Tulu, Roopesh shares his thoughts candidly. “Tulu is my foundation. It gave me the platform and fame as an actor and director, which eventually led me to Bigg Boss. I always make sure to do at least one Tulu film a year. The Tulu audience has embraced me with open arms, and I feel it’s important to honour that connection.”
But Roopesh also makes it clear that his passion for acting knows no boundaries. “Whether it’s Tulu or Kannada, as an actor, my heart lies in both. And at the end of the day, good work will always speak for itself.
Roopesh’s cop character in Adhipatra might seem like a typical commercial role at first glance, but the actor is quick to mention that this film has more to it than meets the eye. “It’s more content-driven than anything else,” he explains. “The story is what drives the narrative, and there’s nothing exaggerated about the character. It’s a realistic portrayal of a cop, which I’ve never done before.”
When asked about preparing for this role, Roopesh explains, “I’ve played a cop before in a Telugu film, but this one is different. I had to shed my beard, which I had kept for 4 to 5 years, and get clean-shaven. In fact, I was writing a subject for a cop-driven story for my next directorial project when I visited a police station to understand the working culture. That experience helped me understand the cop role better for this film. I got physically fit and immersed myself in the character. It was crucial for me to be authentic.”
The coastal backdrop of Adhipatra is a setting Roopesh knows intimately. “The film is set in a coastal belt, which resonates with my own upbringing,” Roopesh shares. “The director, Chayan Shetty, wrote the story with this backdrop in mind, and he felt I was the perfect choice for the role, given my connection to the culture and language.”