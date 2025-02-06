I could relate to Raghava on a personal level: Actor Milind

Milind, the actor known for his debut alongside Anant Nag in Weekend (2019), is excited about his first solo lead role in Unlock Raghava. “Playing the lead is crucial for any actor who wants to make a mark in cinema. A hero character resonates more with the audience.

Cinema is all about emotions, and the lead role provides the platform to do that,” says Milind, who is gearing up for the film’s release this week. Produced by Manjunath D and Girish Kumar, Unlock Raghava features a musical score by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Lavith.

He reflects on the golden days when Dr Rajkumar’s films brought about a significant change in audience expectations. “Today, mass entertainers dominate the industry, but films like Unlock Raghava fall in between—simple, feel-good entertainers. It’s pure entertainment with a dash of humour and emotion.”

On the title of the film, Milind elaborates, “We’re all locked in some way in life. At times, we don’t know how to unlock our true potential. Raghava, the character, has a unique talent for unlocking skills, but when he himself gets locked, the film shows his journey to free himself, in a breezy, fun manner.”

The actor adds that the film’s comedy comes in part from the role of Sadhu Kokila, whose character brings mischief and fun to the story. “Raghava is innocent, but Sadhu’s character is the one who stirs up the chaos,” Milind laughs.

Unlock Raghava piques interest due to the story and screenplay by D Satya Prakash, the director of Rama Rama Re. Milind explains, “When I decided to become a hero, my father (Manjunath) and I approached Satya Prakash, hoping for something that would suit my personality. He agreed, but then said he couldn’t direct a film that has to focus only on the hero. That’s when Deepak Madhuvanahalli took over as director.”