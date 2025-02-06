I could relate to Raghava on a personal level: Actor Milind

Milind, the actor known for his debut alongside Anant Nag in Weekend (2019), is excited about his first solo lead role in Unlock Raghava. “Playing the lead is crucial for any actor who wants to make a mark in cinema. A hero character resonates more with the audience.
Cinema is all about emotions, and the lead role provides the platform to do that,” says Milind, who is gearing up for the film’s release this week. Produced by Manjunath D and Girish Kumar, Unlock Raghava features a musical score by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Lavith.
He reflects on the golden days when Dr Rajkumar’s films brought about a significant change in audience expectations. “Today, mass entertainers dominate the industry, but films like Unlock Raghava fall in between—simple, feel-good entertainers. It’s pure entertainment with a dash of humour and emotion.”
On the title of the film, Milind elaborates, “We’re all locked in some way in life. At times, we don’t know how to unlock our true potential. Raghava, the character, has a unique talent for unlocking skills, but when he himself gets locked, the film shows his journey to free himself, in a breezy, fun manner.”
The actor adds that the film’s comedy comes in part from the role of Sadhu Kokila, whose character brings mischief and fun to the story. “Raghava is innocent, but Sadhu’s character is the one who stirs up the chaos,” Milind laughs.
Unlock Raghava piques interest due to the story and screenplay by D Satya Prakash, the director of Rama Rama Re. Milind explains, “When I decided to become a hero, my father (Manjunath) and I approached Satya Prakash, hoping for something that would suit my personality. He agreed, but then said he couldn’t direct a film that has to focus only on the hero. That’s when Deepak Madhuvanahalli took over as director.”
Playing an innocent and fun-loving character was an exciting challenge for Milind. “I’ve had a fantastic rapport with senior actors like Sadhu Kokila. Satya was initially unsure if I could do justice alongside such seasoned talent, but Sadhu never once dominated the screen. He taught me so much, both on and off-screen. It was a fun experience.”
Milind reveals that he can relate to Raghava on a personal level. “Yes, to an extent. I’m neither an introvert nor an extrovert, and Raghava is like that too—he’s a friendly, jovial character, which mirrors my personality quite well.”
‘Unlock Raghava isn’t your typical love story’
On the other hand, Rachel David shares her excitement about the project. “For me, February is all about celebrating cinema,” she says enthusiastically. “I’ve just wrapped up a Malayalam film and now have two exciting releases this month, including Unlock Raghava followed by Bhuvanam Gaganam. As for being part of Unlock Raghava, I truly enjoyed playing my role. And, of course, I had a blast watching Sadhu Kokila’s performance. His comic timing is fantastic.”
Rachel reveals that Unlock Raghava isn’t your typical love story. “It’s unique because the hero and heroine don’t spend much time together in most parts of the film. Instead, the situations bring them together. I play an archaeologist, and when the hero faces me, it’s an interesting dynamic. Technically, the film is very well-written, and that’s one of the main reasons I immediately agreed to be a part of it.”
‘Unlock Raghava script was once pitched to Upendra’
Director Deepak Madhuvanahalli reflects on the journey of bringing Unlock Raghava to life. “It was fascinating to bring Satya’s story onto the screen. Satya and I worked on the screenplay together, and he also wrote the dialogues.
The concept was something Satya had in mind back in 2012, when I was assisting with Super by Upendra. We even pitched the script to Upendra, but due to his commitments, it didn’t happen.
However, when producer Manjunath decided to make a film for his son, this script was revived, with some adjustments made to suit Milind’s personality.” Deepak describes Unlock Raghava as a soothing, light-hearted entertainer. “It’s a breezy film that’s easy to watch and fun. The script has a positive, feel-good vibe.”