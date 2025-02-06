I loved Lohith's screenplay for 'Rakshasa': Ajaneesh Loknath

Ajaneesh Loknath, one of the most popular music composers in the Kannada film industry, is back with his latest collaboration. Known for his unforgettable work in Kantara, Kirik Party, Vikrant Rona, RangiTaranga, Bell Bottom, UI, Max, and Tamil film Maharaja, Ajaneesh’s music has been a driving force behind some of the biggest hits. Now, he is all set to provide the musical magic for Rakshasa, starring Prajwal Devaraj and Sonal Monteiro.

This marks the second collaboration between Ajaneesh and director Lohith, following Mummy Save Me. Sharing his thoughts about reuniting with Lohith, Ajaneesh says, “I’m happy to work with Lohith again and compose music for Prajwal’s film.

The way he is presented in Raakshasa is excellent, and the actor looks great.” Discussing one of the reasons why he signed up for the film, he says, “I loved Lohith’s screenplay for it,” before adding, “The placement of the music in it is spot on.”