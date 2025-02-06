'Ramarasa' to feature Sharan as Indra Devendra

The team behind Ramarasa, starring Karthik Mahesh in the lead, alongside Heba Patel and Balaji Manohar, is bringing together an interesting cast. Sharan, a versatile actor in his own right, has taken up an interesting role in the BM Giriraj directorial. Produced by Guru Deshpande under the banner of G Cinemas and Seven Star Studios, the film is said to be a gripping mix of passion and mystery.

Sharan will be seen as Indra Devendra, the king of Gods, the ruler of homas, havans, and yajnas, playing a significant part in the movie. The makers have revealed the first look of Sharan from the film, but his true purpose will be fully unveiled in the next chapter of the franchise. The film features music by BJ Bharath and cinematography by Krishna Kumar.