‘The universe supported me with 'Gajarama'’

Rajavardan, who took his first plunge into cinema with the historical Bicchugatthi, followed by the romantic drama, is now set to pack a punch with his upcoming sports drama Gajarama, which combines intense commercial elements with heart, hits theatres on February 7.

The film, directed by Sunil Kumar VA and produced by Narasimha Murthy under the Life Line Film Productions banner, features Thapaswini Poonacha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shisya Deepak, among others.

"I usually get action-packed, commercial scripts—films where fights are often the star. But finding a script that balances content with commercial appeal? That’s the real challenge," he says. "I read over 15 scripts every month, and two years ago, Gajarama landed in my hands. It was one of the best scripts I’d come across, and when I read it, I knew it was tailor-made for me."

The film revolves around Ram, a middle-class man from the small town of Srirangapatna, who dreams of becoming a wrestler. Rajavardan’s portrayal of Ram demanded a significant physical transformation. "To play a wrestler, I trained intensely in professional wrestling at Madiwala for three months, training in a mud ring, no less," he shares, his eyes reflecting the dedication it took. "It was physically demanding, but it connected me deeply to the traditions behind the sport. Wrestling is more than just a game—it’s a way of life, particularly in small villages."

A story that highlights the middle-class struggle, Gajarama sees Ram’s journey from Srirangapatna to Bengaluru, where his dreams are challenged. "In the city, the dreams of many like Ram often get lost," Rajavardan explains. "It’s about a man caught between pursuing his love and his passion for the game. Does he stay true to his roots or chase the glimmering allure of the city?" The film, he believes, speaks to the mass audience by echoing the quiet battles faced by many in the middle class, whose dreams often get crushed under the weight of reality.