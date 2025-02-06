‘The universe supported me with 'Gajarama'’

Rajavardan, who took his first plunge into cinema with the historical Bicchugatthi, followed by the romantic drama, is now set to pack a punch with his upcoming sports drama Gajarama, which combines intense commercial elements with heart, hits theatres on February 7.
The film, directed by Sunil Kumar VA and produced by Narasimha Murthy under the Life Line Film Productions banner, features Thapaswini Poonacha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Shisya Deepak, among others.
"I usually get action-packed, commercial scripts—films where fights are often the star. But finding a script that balances content with commercial appeal? That’s the real challenge," he says. "I read over 15 scripts every month, and two years ago, Gajarama landed in my hands. It was one of the best scripts I’d come across, and when I read it, I knew it was tailor-made for me."
The film revolves around Ram, a middle-class man from the small town of Srirangapatna, who dreams of becoming a wrestler. Rajavardan’s portrayal of Ram demanded a significant physical transformation. "To play a wrestler, I trained intensely in professional wrestling at Madiwala for three months, training in a mud ring, no less," he shares, his eyes reflecting the dedication it took. "It was physically demanding, but it connected me deeply to the traditions behind the sport. Wrestling is more than just a game—it’s a way of life, particularly in small villages."
A story that highlights the middle-class struggle, Gajarama sees Ram’s journey from Srirangapatna to Bengaluru, where his dreams are challenged. "In the city, the dreams of many like Ram often get lost," Rajavardan explains. "It’s about a man caught between pursuing his love and his passion for the game. Does he stay true to his roots or chase the glimmering allure of the city?" The film, he believes, speaks to the mass audience by echoing the quiet battles faced by many in the middle class, whose dreams often get crushed under the weight of reality.
Rajavardan was drawn to this blend of sport and heartfelt storytelling. "Each film teaches me something new. Bicchugatthi taught me horse riding, and Gajarama taught me wrestling. I got injured a few times, but the authenticity of the sport is what kept me going."
The film’s solely not resting on Rajavardan’s shoulders; the ensemble cast and the technicians bring an added intensity. "Sunil, our director, who has previously assisted director Suri, is an excellent writer. The way he narrated this script made it feel like it was made for stars like Darshan and Sudeep. It’s a proper commercial entertainer but with the soul of a story that needs to be told."
And then, of course, there’s the music. Rajavardan mentions the film’s soundtrack, composed by the legendary Mano Murthy, which is a different genre for the musician. He gave particular nods to the song Sarai Shanthamma, sung by Mangli and Kunal Ganjawala, featuring Ragini Dwivedi. "That song was a highlight in itself. The energy it brought to the promotions helped elevate the film’s reach. It became the first invitation for people to come to the theatres," Rajavardan recalls with pride.
He also adds a thought-provoking observation about wrestling as a sport. "In Bengaluru, we have more gyms than traditional wrestling arenas. Wrestling is seen as a middle-class man’s game—not financially rewarding. It's mostly played during Mysuru Dasara or on rare occasions. Many wrestlers also take on other jobs just to make ends meet," he reflects.
Rajavardan’s heart lies in telling a story that’s as authentic as it is entertaining, with a narrative that connects with the dreams and struggles of ordinary people. "The universe supported me with Gajarama,” he concludes.