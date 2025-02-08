KVN Productions presents Zaid Khan’s 'Cult'

The shooting of the film Cult, starring Banaras hero Zaid Khan, Rachita Ram, and Malaika Vasupal, is progressing rapidly. The latest update about the film has sparked curiosity: It will now be presented by Venkat K Narayan’s KVN Productions, which is creating buzz for its large-scale production across languages.

Directed by Anil Kumar, Cult is being produced under the Lokki Cinemas banner. The news about KVM Productions’ involvement has further increased the hype surrounding the project. Meanwhile, the teaser for the film is set to release on February 11, coinciding with Zaid Khan’s birthday.

After the success of Banaras, Zaid has taken up an interesting role in Cult, which has already wrapped up most of its shooting. The film, a mix of action and romance, has generated quite a bit of noise, with the first look of Zaid from the film becoming a hot topic of discussion.

The film’s crew includes JS Wali as the cinematographer, Arjun Janya for music composition, KM Prakash for editing, and Ravi Verma for action choreography. The team aims to release Cult in June.