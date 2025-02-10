‘Raju James Bond is distinctly Kannada in its storytelling’

James Bond, one of the most iconic franchises in international cinema, has inspired countless adaptations across cultures. For the Kannada film industry, Raju James Bond reportedly offers a unique twist to the legendary spy’s legacy, blending it with local flavour.

Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the film, releasing on February 14, promises an exciting ride, combining action, humour, and romance wrapped in a commercial package. However, Deepak is quick to point out that despite the name, Raju James Bond isn’t your typical spy thriller.

“Our Raju James Bond is about a middle-class boy’s struggle,” says the filmmaker. “Gurunandan, our protagonist, has made a name for himself with the ‘Raju’ character in films like 1st Rank Raju and Raju Kannada Medium, where he portrayed an innocent character. But this Raju is different. He’s street-smart, intelligent, and has the kind of attitude that drives a mass commercial film.”

While the original James Bond is a sophisticated British spy, the Kannada adaptation adds a local twist, with Raju’s journey taking him to the UK. However, as per the makers, this isn’t a globe-trotting espionage mission; it’s a fun-filled, action-packed ride that explores the dynamics of good versus evil, with a personal transformation at its core.