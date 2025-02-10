‘Raju James Bond is distinctly Kannada in its storytelling’

James Bond, one of the most iconic franchises in international cinema, has inspired countless adaptations across cultures. For the Kannada film industry, Raju James Bond reportedly offers a unique twist to the legendary spy’s legacy, blending it with local flavour.
Directed by Deepak Madhuvanahalli, the film, releasing on February 14, promises an exciting ride, combining action, humour, and romance wrapped in a commercial package. However, Deepak is quick to point out that despite the name, Raju James Bond isn’t your typical spy thriller.
“Our Raju James Bond is about a middle-class boy’s struggle,” says the filmmaker. “Gurunandan, our protagonist, has made a name for himself with the ‘Raju’ character in films like 1st Rank Raju and Raju Kannada Medium, where he portrayed an innocent character. But this Raju is different. He’s street-smart, intelligent, and has the kind of attitude that drives a mass commercial film.”
While the original James Bond is a sophisticated British spy, the Kannada adaptation adds a local twist, with Raju’s journey taking him to the UK. However, as per the makers, this isn’t a globe-trotting espionage mission; it’s a fun-filled, action-packed ride that explores the dynamics of good versus evil, with a personal transformation at its core.
Gurunandan brings his signature charisma to this new role, says the filmmaker. Deepak reveals, “Gurunandan as Raju is aggressive, fearless, and never does comedy. Instead, actors like Sadhu Kokila and Chikkanna provide comic relief, making it a wholesome, hilarious rom-com with plenty of action.”
As per Deepak, the blend of action and comedy is one of the film’s highlights. Raju’s cat-and-mouse game with the antagonist, Ravi Shankar, who plays Bhoottayya, an MLA with sinister motives, creates a brilliant clash with Gurunandan’s Raju, taking the story to new heights. “The brilliance of the battle between these two characters is where we see the essence of a James Bond film, but in a different cultural context,” Deepak adds.
It’s not just about the story—immense passion has gone into the production. Manjunath Vishwakarma from London and Kiran Bharthur from Canada, both NRI businessmen with a deep love for cinema, have backed the project under the Karma Bro’s Productions banner.
Kiran shares his excitement: “I wanted to give Gurunandan’s character a unique twist. The concept was already fresh, but with the right script, director, and team, it became something special. We want to entertain and help people unwind. It's all about giving people a good time at the movies.”
The movie, which blends action, thriller, and comedy, also features Mrudula as the female lead and Tabla Nani in an important supporting role. Despite the playful homage to James Bond, Raju James Bond remains distinctly Kannada in its storytelling, promise the film's makers. It doesn’t follow the traditional spy thriller formula but instead focuses on local flavours, compelling characters, and an engaging, fun narrative.
“Cinema doesn’t always need to be logical,” says Bharthur. “Sometimes, it just needs to entertain and provide something enjoyable for the audience.”
With a sequel already in the works, the Raju James Bond franchise looks set to continue, promising more action, humour, and the indomitable spirit of Raju. As Deepak concludes, “The Raju James Bond story is far from over.”