Gireesh Mulimani is a man of many facets. By profession, he is an advocate who practiced law for three years, but his love for writing and reading eventually steered him away from the legal field and into filmmaking. As he reflects on his transition, he shares, “Being an advocate, I realised there are no set rules in cinema, unlike in law. Cinema is all about imagination and visualisation.”

Gireesh’s journey into direction began with his debut in Rajarau, but with the upcoming romantic drama Bhuvanam Gaganam, he takes on a more significant responsibility as a commercial director.

“While Rajarau was my first attempt, Bhuvanam Gaganam marks my second film, a much bigger project, where I had to deal with a romantic drama, blending all the elements. It’s a special project, and I’m excited for the audience to see my work in a new light,” the filmmaker says as he prepares for its February 14 release.

Bhuvanam Gaganam, a film that explores the depths of pure love, is a collaboration between Gireesh and two actors, Pramod and Pruthvi Ambaar, in a multistarrer. Gireesh praises his lead actors, highlighting their performances.

“Pramod plays an aggressive, angry young man, while Pruthvi Ambaar portrays a character suffering from a condition - someone who is neglected but with a heart full of love. The dynamic between these characters brings out the true essence of pure love,” he explains.

Bhuvanam Gaganam is also special for the filmmaker because it marks the debut production of his longtime associate M Munegowda under the banner of SVC Films.

Gireesh reveals, “I’ve known Munegowda for a while, and when I shared my idea with him, he was instantly attracted to it. He ventured into production with this film, and it’s been a wonderful experience working with him. Munegowda is also producing Ayogya 2, directed by Mahesh Kumar, which is his second venture.”