Actor Charan Raj to get back to direction with Karunada Kanmani

Charan Raj, an actor who made a name for himself in South Indian cinema and has also worked in Hindi and Odia films, is now stepping behind the camera as a director after a hiatus. The actor, who has previously helmed Annan Thangachi (1999), Yadartha Prema Katha (2012), and Kuppan (2024), will be returning to direct a Kannada film, titled Karunada Kanmani. A murder mystery, Karunada Kanmani will also release in Tamil and Telugu.

This film's production is set to begin in March, and the project marks the debut of Charan Raj's son, Dev Charan Raj, who is making his foray into the film industry as a hero in it. The film will also feature actor Kishore in a prominent role, alongside debutant Dev. Charan Raj expressed his gratitude to fans, saying, “Your love and support have always been my strength, and I hope the same encouragement continues for my son as he begins his journey in film.”

The film will have music by Sagar Gururaj and cinematography by Prithvi. The full cast is still being finalised, and further details will be revealed soon.

Largely set in a college environment, Karunada Kanmani will begin filming once the college holidays commence. The Kannada portions will be shot in Bengaluru, the Tamil portions will be filmed in Puducherry and Cuddalore, and the Telugu sequences will take place in Honganuru.