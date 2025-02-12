Eddelu Manjunatha 2 to release a teaser daily ahead of its release

Guruprasad’s last film Eddelu Manjunatha 2 is all set for release on February 21. Known for his witty storytelling and direction, Guruprasad captured hearts with the first part of Eddelu Manjunatha, and now, he’s helmed the second instalment. However, with the director’s passing before the film’s release, the producers have taken the reins to complete the remaining tasks and bring the project to the screen.

In an interesting twist, rather than following the typical route of releasing a trailer, the team has decided to create a buzz by rolling out snippets of the film in the form of teasers. Following the release of the song ‘Kittodha Prema’, the team is now gearing up to drop the first teaser, offering a sneak peek into what’s to come.

Produced by Mysuru Ramesh, Eddelu Manjunatha 2 features a score by Anoop Seelin, the man behind the music for nearly all of Guruprasad’s films, and cinematography by Ashok Samrat. While Jaggesh was the face of the first film, this time, Guruprasad himself takes on the lead role. The film also stars Rachita Mahalakshmi, reuniting with Guruprasad after their collaboration in Ranganayaka. The cast also includes Sharath Lohitashwa, Chaitra Achar, Vignesh Katti, and others.