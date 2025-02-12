‘Every actor caught in the cycle of striving for recognition’

A film becomes especially interesting when two actors known for their previous performances share the screen. Pramod and Pruthvi Ambaar, both of whom made their mark with memorable performances in Geetha Bangle Stores and Dia, respectively, are now coming together for Bhuvanam Gaganam, the multistarrer directed by Gireesh Mulimani.
Ahead of the film’s release on February 14, the actors reflect on their journeys and the challenges of the film industry. Pramod explains, “There’s always a sense of anticipation in our profession. Every actor awaits that one big break with the hope of achieving something extraordinary.”
The actor adds, “I used to take it easy until Ratnan Prapancha. I often questioned, ‘What’s wrong? Why isn’t the right offer coming my way?’ But I’ve realised that when you do good work, the audience will eventually support you. It’s about patience and perseverance. Big opportunities often follow commercial success.”
For Pruthvi, the competitive nature of the industry requires constant evolution. “It’s all about that one film, which resonates with the audience,” Pruthvi shares. He cites hard work and honesty as the keys to success. “Cinema doesn’t follow a formula. It’s about passion, execution, and the right character. After a film like Dia, people expect something similar, but I don’t believe in being typecast. I want to push my limits and surprise the audience,” Pruthvi asserts.
The actors are eager about Bhuvanam Gaganam, a project that allowed them to explore family dynamics, love, and emotion in a new light. For Pramod, who has often played rugged, action-oriented roles, it offered a refreshing urban love story. Explaining his choice to do the film, Pramod shares, “I liked the character graph, and when I found out Pruthvi was part of the film, I knew it would be a great collaboration. I play an aggressive character, but Pruthvi’s role is equally intriguing.”
Pruthvi embraced a role that required him to offer something fresh. “I always look for characters that challenge me. In this film, my character has a unique condition, which pushed me to change my body language and dialogue delivery. I drew inspiration from actors like Sudeep, Vikram, and Ravichandran. The film also has a coastal touch, with Mangaluru slang, which made me feel comfortable,” he reveals.
The actors also highlight their mutual respect. “We both knew our characters well, and there were no insecurities. Pruthvi is an exceptional actor, and he was well-prepared. It was inspiring to work with him,” Pramod says. Echoing the sentiment, Pruthvi shares, “A strong actor like Pramod pushes you to improve. Acting becomes more enriching when you can dissect every emotion and give your best.”
Pramod also praises debutant producer M Munegowda of SVC Films, acknowledging how his vision contributes much to the film. “The production value is top-notch, with rich visuals and a strong narrative. Everything about Bhuvanam Gaganam feels substantial,” Pramod says. “It’s not a race. It’s better to compete with ourselves and do better than our previous films,” Pruthvi concludes, reminding us that cinema is about genuine storytelling, hard work, and creating connections that leave a lasting impact.