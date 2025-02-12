‘Every actor caught in the cycle of striving for recognition’

A film becomes especially interesting when two actors known for their previous performances share the screen. Pramod and Pruthvi Ambaar, both of whom made their mark with memorable performances in Geetha Bangle Stores and Dia, respectively, are now coming together for Bhuvanam Gaganam, the multistarrer directed by Gireesh Mulimani.

Ahead of the film’s release on February 14, the actors reflect on their journeys and the challenges of the film industry. Pramod explains, “There’s always a sense of anticipation in our profession. Every actor awaits that one big break with the hope of achieving something extraordinary.”

The actor adds, “I used to take it easy until Ratnan Prapancha. I often questioned, ‘What’s wrong? Why isn’t the right offer coming my way?’ But I’ve realised that when you do good work, the audience will eventually support you. It’s about patience and perseverance. Big opportunities often follow commercial success.”

For Pruthvi, the competitive nature of the industry requires constant evolution. “It’s all about that one film, which resonates with the audience,” Pruthvi shares. He cites hard work and honesty as the keys to success. “Cinema doesn’t follow a formula. It’s about passion, execution, and the right character. After a film like Dia, people expect something similar, but I don’t believe in being typecast. I want to push my limits and surprise the audience,” Pruthvi asserts.