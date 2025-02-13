1990’s locks release date

Kannada cinema has always embraced fresh, experimental ideas, and the team of 1990’s is planning to set one example in this spirit. Produced by Manassu Mallige Combines and directed by Nandakumar CM, this nostalgic love story is set in the vibrant 90s and stars Arun and Rani Warad in lead roles.

Ahead of the film hitting theatres, the makers had released its trailer, which was unveiled by Dr Na Someshwar, and director Indrajit Lankesh.

Dr Na Someshwar, praised the film’s music and visuals, wishing the team success in their venture. Indrajit Lankesh, however, took the opportunity to bring up an important point: the need for more affordable ticket prices and improved facilities in some theaters. “The trailer looks fantastic, and I’m sure the film will be just as impressive,” he shared, expressing his confidence in the project.

Director Nandakumar CM provided a few insights into the movie’s core, stating, “Set in the 90s, as the title suggests, the film explores a romance, but beyond the traditional love story. It touches on all the elements that will draw in viewers of all age groups.”

Producer Arun Kumar, who was humbled by the support from the dignitaries, expressed his gratitude while lead actors Arun and Rani Warad echoed similar sentiments, urging fans to experience the magic of 1990’s on the big screen when it releases on February 28.