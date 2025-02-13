‘People have connected with my character Raju, and I can’t neglect’

What began with 1st Rank Raju (2019) for actor Gurunandan has now become a trademark for him, with the name “Raju” sticking to his on-screen persona. Back with yet another “Raju” role, Raju James Bond, Gurunandan describes this new Raju as a middle-class man—not as innocent as the first, but someone on a mission to preserve his mother’s legacy. “It’s about Raju’s journey to protect the house his mother built and the lengths he goes to save it,” he explains. And the “James Bond” in the title? “It represents the entertainment, emotional connections, and thrilling aspects of the story,” he shares
At the film’s recent pre-release event, the spotlight shone brightly on Sandalwood Queen Ramya, who graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside Home Minister G Parameshwara. Gurunandan said, “I personally requested Ramya’s presence through a friend, and I’m thrilled she came to support our new team. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Raju James Bond.”
Interestingly, the title Raju James Bond was suggested by one of Gurunandan’s friends, who then had producer Kiran Barthur and Manjunath Vishwakarma backing the project. “I pitched the storyline to four directors before settling on Deepak Madhuvanahalli, whose screenplay captured the essence of middle-class values,” he says.
The film stars Mrudula as the female lead, with Chikkanna and actor Tablani in pivotal roles. Anoop Seelin provides the music, and Manohar Joshi handles cinematography.
Despite his association with the “Raju” character, Gurunandan is clear that he’s looking to explore diverse roles. “People have connected with the character Raju, and I won’t neglect that, but I’m also venturing into different projects. For example, Mr. Jack—a stand-up comedian character—was created under my own production house, Mandimane Talkies,” he shares. “I’m also collaborating again with the director of 1st Rank Raju, and that project is in the works.”
Talking about his journey, he adds, “I started with serials, earning just Rs 1,000 a day, then 2,000, then 5,000. At one point, I thought I was set. But the desire to become a hero came next, and I am here, but later I decided to balance everything.”
When asked about his dedication to cinema, Gurunandan responds, “I’m fifty per cent serious, and fifty per cent business. If everything falls into place, I’d love to stay in the film industry. But with the ever-changing dynamics, including OTT and satellite, I’m also balancing my time with my passion for farming. I enjoy it.”