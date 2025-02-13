‘People have connected with my character Raju, and I can’t neglect’

What began with 1st Rank Raju (2019) for actor Gurunandan has now become a trademark for him, with the name “Raju” sticking to his on-screen persona. Back with yet another “Raju” role, Raju James Bond, Gurunandan describes this new Raju as a middle-class man—not as innocent as the first, but someone on a mission to preserve his mother’s legacy. “It’s about Raju’s journey to protect the house his mother built and the lengths he goes to save it,” he explains. And the “James Bond” in the title? “It represents the entertainment, emotional connections, and thrilling aspects of the story,” he shares

At the film’s recent pre-release event, the spotlight shone brightly on Sandalwood Queen Ramya, who graced the occasion as chief guest, alongside Home Minister G Parameshwara. Gurunandan said, “I personally requested Ramya’s presence through a friend, and I’m thrilled she came to support our new team. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Raju James Bond.”

Interestingly, the title Raju James Bond was suggested by one of Gurunandan’s friends, who then had producer Kiran Barthur and Manjunath Vishwakarma backing the project. “I pitched the storyline to four directors before settling on Deepak Madhuvanahalli, whose screenplay captured the essence of middle-class values,” he says.

The film stars Mrudula as the female lead, with Chikkanna and actor Tablani in pivotal roles. Anoop Seelin provides the music, and Manohar Joshi handles cinematography.