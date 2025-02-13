‘Sidlingu' sequel will carry the same magic, perhaps even more’

For Yogi, Sidlingu (2012), directed by Vijaya Prasad, marked his 14th film. Fast forward to Sidlingu 2, his 49th, the actor reflects on the evolution of his journey through the years. “I’ve always said I’m a director’s actor,” he begins. “I believe in the director’s vision, but I’m also confident in sharing my ideas. It’s all about collaboration. I didn’t know much about acting or facing the camera back then—I was a shy guy. But now, this is my full-time job.”

Looking back at the original film, Yogi shares, “That was a personal journey for me. At the time, I was like my character—carefree, not thinking about how life would turn out. It felt like a fresh start after 13 years. Now, both the character and I have matured.” As Yogi speaks, he’s joined by Sonu Gowda, who makes her entry into the Sidlingu universe with the sequel.

The two share screen space and a special connection: Sonu knew Yogi even before his acting career took off. They share their working experience on Sidlingu and discuss how Vijaya Prasad is one of the most unique directors, ahead of its release on February 14. The film is produced by Sri hari Reddy and Raju Sesgar under Niharika Movies.

“When I was in 10th grade, Yogi had already shot Duniya and was still in school,” Sonu recalls. “He’d come to my school, and we’d talk. Over time, we got to know each other better through my friends. Even today, whenever we discuss cinema, we connect easily. That rapport helps on set.”

With sequels becoming a trend, many wonder: can they capture the magic of the first film, or do they risk losing the essence? According to Yogi, Sidlingu 2 will stay true to the charm of the original. “When Sidlingu released, everyone loved it. This sequel will carry that same magic, perhaps even more. There’s emotion, humour, and clean, healthy comedy,” he says confidently.