‘Sidlingu' sequel will carry the same magic, perhaps even more’

For Yogi, Sidlingu (2012), directed by Vijaya Prasad, marked his 14th film. Fast forward to Sidlingu 2, his 49th, the actor reflects on the evolution of his journey through the years. “I’ve always said I’m a director’s actor,” he begins. “I believe in the director’s vision, but I’m also confident in sharing my ideas. It’s all about collaboration. I didn’t know much about acting or facing the camera back then—I was a shy guy. But now, this is my full-time job.”
Looking back at the original film, Yogi shares, “That was a personal journey for me. At the time, I was like my character—carefree, not thinking about how life would turn out. It felt like a fresh start after 13 years. Now, both the character and I have matured.” As Yogi speaks, he’s joined by Sonu Gowda, who makes her entry into the Sidlingu universe with the sequel.
The two share screen space and a special connection: Sonu knew Yogi even before his acting career took off. They share their working experience on Sidlingu and discuss how Vijaya Prasad is one of the most unique directors, ahead of its release on February 14. The film is produced by Sri hari Reddy and Raju Sesgar under Niharika Movies.
“When I was in 10th grade, Yogi had already shot Duniya and was still in school,” Sonu recalls. “He’d come to my school, and we’d talk. Over time, we got to know each other better through my friends. Even today, whenever we discuss cinema, we connect easily. That rapport helps on set.”
With sequels becoming a trend, many wonder: can they capture the magic of the first film, or do they risk losing the essence? According to Yogi, Sidlingu 2 will stay true to the charm of the original. “When Sidlingu released, everyone loved it. This sequel will carry that same magic, perhaps even more. There’s emotion, humour, and clean, healthy comedy,” he says confidently.
Sonu adds, “With most sequels, the title often carries the weight of success. But if the sequel doesn’t connect to the original, it can feel disconnected. With Sidlingu, we follow the character’s journey from youth to adulthood—his struggles, his desires, his love stories. It’s a relatable experience for anyone who’s lost something or someone in life. It’s that feeling of hope that connects with audiences.”
Did Yogi know that the character of Sidlingu is inspired by director Vijaya Prasad’s own life? Yogi explains, “I felt like I was playing Vijaya Prasad in a way. He’s shared with me that many aspects of Sidlingu’s journey are his own. The names, the costumes, the situations—all come from his real-life observations. He has a way of turning his own experiences into something meaningful on screen.”
Yogi points out that Vijaya Prasad’s life is fascinating as he is always observing the world around him. “His ability to visualise and bring those observations to life on screen is what makes his work so special,” he shares.
When it comes to working with Vijaya Prasad, Yogi reflects on how the director shapes his performances. “With Vijaya Prasad, there’s no point in rehearsing. He takes what he needs from you in the moment. I remember with Sidlingu, he would have me stand in front of him and just let me be. As a director, he knows exactly how to mold you into the right character.”
For Sonu Gowda, her decision to join Sidlingu 2 was driven by the director’s vision. “I admired Vijaya Prasad’s work, and when he offered me the role after watching me in Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, I knew something interesting was coming. And, when I found out it was Sidlingu 2, I felt the pressure. People loved the original, and I had to do justice to the character of Niveditha, which was layered and beautiful.”
While Sonu’s character in the sequel brings a fresh love story, comparisons to the beloved Mangala, played by Ramya in Sidlingu, are inevitable. “Whenever I mention Sidlingu 2, people ask if Ramya is in the film, even though her character is no longer part of the story,” Sonu says. “But the past is the past. Sidlingu’s journey has moved on, and so has the character of Sidlingu. It’s important not to be weighed down by comparisons.” Yogi adds, “Sonu is a talented actress in her own right, and her chemistry with the character is what matters. Sidlingu 2 is a continuation of my story and still has its own unique narrative to tell.”
Yogi admits that he often watches Sidlingu to relive the joy of the film. “Whenever I need to make myself happy, I watch Sidlingu. I don’t need a particular reason. I just feel good watching it because the director brought out the best in me as an actor.”
His choices in films have evolved too. “I don’t think the number of films you do matters anymore. What stays with people is the quality of the films you choose. People haven’t forgotten me. They ask why I’m not doing more films, and it warms my heart to know they still care. They’re excited about Sidlingu 2, and that means a lot to me,” he concludes.
Sonu reflects on her journey, whether it’s Sidlingu or other projects, and how she always strives to give her best. “There are times when I’ve felt certain projects would do well, but for example, with Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, people advised me against accepting the role, saying it wasn’t my style. But today, that movie led me to Sidlingu 2. You never know what will work—it’s all about the thoughts of creative minds.
When we work on a project, it’s not just about creativity. We’re not playing in lakhs, we’re dealing with crores, so both the creative and business aspects must work hand in hand. The two lead actors believe Sidlingu 2 will be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. Even those who haven’t watched the first Sidlingu will still get a flashback to the first story. Sidlingu 2 is all about human values, and it will connect with everyone—a film that brings the timeless charm of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness.”