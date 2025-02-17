Director Mansore wraps first schedule of his road movie, 'Doora Theera Yaana'

Director Mansore's film Dhoora Theera Yaana, starring Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar in lead roles, has wrapped principal photography. The film, produced under the banner of D Creations, has been shot over a span of 40 days across picturesque locations, including Bangalore, Udupi, Kundapur, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Karwar, Yellapur, Dandeli, and Goa.

This film follows two young lovers who travel on a journey from Bangalore to Goa, seeking the true meaning of their love along the way. The screenplay is penned by Mansore himself, with Chetana Teerthahalli contributing the dialogues. The film features six songs composed by Bakresh and Karthik, with lyrics by Jayant Kaikini, Kaviraj, Ramod Maravanthe, and Kiran Kaverappa.

Mansore, known for his meticulous direction, also brings together a talented set of actors in special roles, with details of some of the key performances set to be revealed in the coming days.

The film's art direction is handled by Saravanan Kumar, and National Award-winning editor Nagendra K Ujjani is onboard as an editor for the film. Post-production work is progressing smoothly, with the producers confirming that Dhoora Theera Yaana will be released in theatres in July 2025.