Director Shoonya takes on lead role in 'Lord Gaga'

Shoonya, the director known for 2022's Head Bush starring Dhananjay, is stepping into the limelight in a bold new role—starring as the lead hero in a film titled Lord Gaga. Written and directed by YK, who previously helmed Gilki, Lord Gaga is shaping up to be an action-packed adventure, with Shoonya in the central role.

Shoonya is also producing the film in collaboration with his close friend Muki. The two have launched their very own production house, Zero Gravity Films.

The film's music will be composed by Hemanth Kumar, while cinematography will be handled by Jeevan. The team behind the film is gearing up to begin principal photography by the end of this month. Filming is set to take place in the scenic areas of Udupi and Mangalore. On the other hand, director Shoonya also has Rosy with Yogi in the pipeline.