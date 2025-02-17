'Dodmane Sose' to capture the essence of a traditional family house

Oscar Krishna’s next directorial has been titled 'Dodmane Sose'. A family drama, the film was recently launched with a Muhurath ceremony, with Padma Shri and National Award winner Girish Kasaravalli clapping the board. Under the banner of Manya Cine Creations, the film is produced by Tejas Vinay S, with Oscar Krishna also penning the story.
During the launch, Girish Kasaravalli spoke about the significance of family-centric narratives in today’s cinema, which is often dominated by aggression and violence. “In a world where many films thrive on conflict, 'Dodmane Sose' offers a refreshing change with its beautiful family-based story. It explores the complex relationships within families and how human bonds can be redefined,” he said. Reflecting on the classic films of the 70s and 80s, he acknowledged that 'Dodmane Sose' aims to revive deep-rooted values found in those works.
Director Oscar Krishna expressed his excitement, saying, “I grew up watching Dr Girish Kasaravalli’s films. This is my seventh directorial venture, and 'Dodmane Sose' reflects the essence of a traditional family house.”
'Dodmane Sose' features Ragashree in the lead role, with Sundar Raj playing her counterpart. Other notable cast members include Sachin Purohit, Vamsi, Shankar Bhatt, Layakokila, Dr Murali Kotturu, and Mamata Shree. The film has music composed by Nitesh V, cinematography by Mysore Somu, and editing by Kaushik Kiran. Vinay Kumar Penna is also handling the screenplay and dialogues.
The team is gearing up to start filming in the third week of February, with shoots planned at scenic locations around Bangalore and its surrounding areas. The production is expected to be completed in a single schedule, and the team aims to release the film to audiences by May.