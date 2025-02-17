'Dodmane Sose' to capture the essence of a traditional family house

Oscar Krishna’s next directorial has been titled 'Dodmane Sose'. A family drama, the film was recently launched with a Muhurath ceremony, with Padma Shri and National Award winner Girish Kasaravalli clapping the board. Under the banner of Manya Cine Creations, the film is produced by Tejas Vinay S, with Oscar Krishna also penning the story.

During the launch, Girish Kasaravalli spoke about the significance of family-centric narratives in today’s cinema, which is often dominated by aggression and violence. “In a world where many films thrive on conflict, 'Dodmane Sose' offers a refreshing change with its beautiful family-based story. It explores the complex relationships within families and how human bonds can be redefined,” he said. Reflecting on the classic films of the 70s and 80s, he acknowledged that 'Dodmane Sose' aims to revive deep-rooted values found in those works.