'Love OTP' will be shot in both Kannada and Telugu: Aniissh

Aniissh, fresh off the success of his role in Aaraam Aravind Swamy, has plunged into his sophomore directorial project, Love OTP, following Ramarjuna. This time, Aniissh is not only directing but also writing and starring in this content-driven commercial entertainer.

Produced by Vijay M Reddy under Bhavaprita Productions, Love OTP will be shot in both Kannada and Telugu, expanding its reach to a wider audience. Aniissh is excited about this bilingual venture and shares, “Since I’m making my Telugu debut, and with my roots in Kannada, I wanted to release the film in both languages.”

The film’s title, Love OTP, is a playful twist on the widely known acronym for ‘One Time Password,’ exploring humorous meanings such as ‘Over Torture Pressure.’ This clever title reflects the light-hearted and dynamic nature of the film, which focuses on the ups and downs of love and relationships.