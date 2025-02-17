'Monk the Young' announces release date

The team behind Monk the Young, which has sparked curiosity with its intriguing title, is set for its theatrical release on February 28. Following the success of its teaser and catchy songs, the official trailer has raised excitement to new heights.

The launch event was a grand affair, attended by the cast and crew, including actor Krishna Ajai Rao, director Simple Suni, stunt director Thriller Manju, and actors Babloo Prithiveeraj, Nishchith, and others, who extended their best wishes to the team ahead of release.

The trailer reveals an exhilarating sci-fi adventure where Earth faces imminent destruction, and the essence of life fades. A young girl senses the looming catastrophe, and a mysterious jasmine fragrance offers hope.

As evil forces send the Kinnari queen of meteors to annihilate Earth, a hero from Muscar Ralda, Ralda Deshyan Chakora, steps in to save the planet. This cosmic battle of good versus evil promises an intense journey to protect humanity.

Krishna Ajai Rao praised the trailer, saying, “It’s hard to believe this is from a new team. The effort is evident, and I hope it does well.”

Producers Colonel Rajendran, Gopichand, Lal Chand Khattar, and Vinay Babu Reddy Shettihalli called it a truly pan-India project. Directed by Maschith Surya, the film features Soundarya Gowda, cinematography by Karthik Sharma, and music by Swaminathan.