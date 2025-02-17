‘My entire career is not shaped by the viral wink’

There comes a time in life when certain moments stand out as milestones, like a small unique expression that catapults an actor into the limelight. For Priya Prakash Varrier, an iconic wink from 'Oru Adaar Love' became a defining moment. However, she is quick to assert that while it opened doors, it didn’t single-handedly shape her career.

Priya reflects on her rise to fame. “Of course, the wink brought me recognition, especially with my first film. But I wouldn’t say my entire career was shaped by that. The journey hasn’t been easy; it took a lot of effort and perseverance.” Despite the public’s fixation on that viral moment, Priya’s career is built on dedication and hard work.

Priya's career trajectory took her beyond Malayalam cinema into the Telugu film industry. Now she steps foot into the Tamil cinema world with her debut 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' and also makes her Kannada debut 'Vishnu Priya', both of which are releasing on February 21.

'Vishnu Priya', produced by K Manju under K Manju Cinemas, features music by Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Vinod Bharati, and editing by Suresh Urs. “This was the second film I committed to after my debut,” she shares. “It took time to materialise, but I’m thrilled it’s finally releasing.”

What drew her to 'Vishnu Priya'? Priya credits director VK Prakash, a National Award-winning filmmaker, as the key reason. “I’ve followed his work, and I knew his conviction as a director would bring out the best in me," she explains.