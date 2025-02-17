‘My entire career is not shaped by the viral wink’

There comes a time in life when certain moments stand out as milestones, like a small unique expression that catapults an actor into the limelight. For Priya Prakash Varrier, an iconic wink from 'Oru Adaar Love' became a defining moment. However, she is quick to assert that while it opened doors, it didn’t single-handedly shape her career.
Priya reflects on her rise to fame. “Of course, the wink brought me recognition, especially with my first film. But I wouldn’t say my entire career was shaped by that. The journey hasn’t been easy; it took a lot of effort and perseverance.” Despite the public’s fixation on that viral moment, Priya’s career is built on dedication and hard work.
Priya's career trajectory took her beyond Malayalam cinema into the Telugu film industry. Now she steps foot into the Tamil cinema world with her debut 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' and also makes her Kannada debut 'Vishnu Priya', both of which are releasing on February 21.
'Vishnu Priya', produced by K Manju under K Manju Cinemas, features music by Gopi Sundar, cinematography by Vinod Bharati, and editing by Suresh Urs. “This was the second film I committed to after my debut,” she shares. “It took time to materialise, but I’m thrilled it’s finally releasing.”
What drew her to 'Vishnu Priya'? Priya credits director VK Prakash, a National Award-winning filmmaker, as the key reason. “I’ve followed his work, and I knew his conviction as a director would bring out the best in me," she explains.
A heartwarming 90s love story, 'Vishnu Priya' explores themes of trust, love, and relationships in a pre-digital era. The film presents a nostalgic look at how relationships were once nurtured without the conveniences of technology. Stepping into this world was a unique experience for Priya. “Even during the shoot, the 90s setting felt nostalgic. No mobile phones, no virtual connections—people truly made an effort to see and talk to each other. It’s such a stark contrast to today.”
When asked about the love stories from the 90s, she thoughtfully remarks, “Human connections seemed more meaningful back then. Maybe it’s the old soul in me, but relationships lasted longer because people worked harder at them. Today, everything feels more disposable.” In 'Vishnu Priya', she plays a loyal, deeply-in-love college girl alongside Shreyas Manju’s Vishnu.
Though the language was a challenge, Priya put in extra effort to master it. “It wasn’t easy. I put in extra effort before the shoot to perform at my best.” She also praises her chemistry with Shreyas, adding, “We did a workshop together, which helped break the ice. We got along well, and that made things much easier on set.”
As for her future projects, Priya is taking things one step at a time. “I have a long way to go. Things are just beginning for me. I want to choose the right projects to grow as an artist. There’s no hurry—I just want to be remembered as a good performer, and that takes time.”
Despite challenges, she remains optimistic and passionate about cinema’s universal appeal. “A good story transcends language. Being a Malayali, I watch Kannada films too. For a true cinema lover, language is never a barrier.” She then lists Kannada films like 'Saptha Sagaradaache Ello 1 & 2', 'Dia', 'Love Mocktail', and pan-Indian hits 'KGF' and 'Kantara' among her favourites.
With two releases in the same week, Priya eagerly awaits audience reactions. “I’m excited to see how people respond to both my Tamil and Kannada debuts,” she says, brimming with anticipation for the next chapter in her journey.