Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s 'KD' gets a boost with Shivarajkumar joining the cast

Prem's next directorial KD – The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and backed by KVN Productions, is now in the final stages of shooting. With just the last track and a few scenes of the climax left to film, the excitement surrounding the film is palpable. The latest buzz is that KD is about to get a major boost with Shivarajkumar joining the star-studded cast of the film.Filmmaking workshops

While rumours had previously hinted at a few top South Indian stars potentially making appearances, it now looks like the makers have managed to Shivarajkumar on board. He is expected to play a pivotal role in the film's climax in KD: Part 1, with his character potentially taking center stage in the sequel, KD: Part 2.

Director Prem, known for his diverse casting choices, has worked his magic in bringing Shivanna to the set, marking his first major project post-surgery. It has been reported that Shivanna, currently recovering at home after his treatment in Miami, will begin shooting next week. This is expected to be the final push to wrap up KD's production.

Ravichandran and Ramesh Aravind also play crucial roles in the film while Shilpa Shetty is set to make her highly-anticipated return to Kannada cinema. Sanjay Dutt is making his Kannada debut with the film.

With Arjun Janya composing the music and William David and Srinivas P. Prabhu handling cinematography and editing, respectively, the film is currently in post-production, aiming for a May 2025 release.