Rakshit Shetty- backed 'Mithya' gets release date

Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, known for supporting unique narratives, is set to release 'Mithya' in Karnataka on March 7. After a successful festival run, this poignant tale, directed by Sumanth Bhat with music by Midhun Mukundan, has earned widespread acclaim.

The film stars Athish S Shetty, known for his roles in 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Sa Hi Pra Shaale Kasaragodu,' alongside 'Prakash Thuminad' and 'Roopa Varkady'. Mithya follows the emotional journey of 11-year-old Mithun, who grapples with the loss of his parents, searching for a new sense of belonging. As Mithun steps into a new home and life, he navigates the complexities of grief, forging new relationships while holding on to memories of a past he can’t quite reach.

Sumanth Bhat, the film’s director, shares the inspiration behind 'Mithya.' “The passing away of a young couple, orphaning two kids, triggered a chain of thoughts. How would the little kids come to terms? How long before the wounds heal, or do they even? How do children grieve? 'Mithya' is an attempt to find answers to these.”

Producer Rakshit Shetty adds, “Our industry needs all kinds of films. We need to welcome fresh stories and new-age storytellers who bring newer perspectives to the sphere of filmmaking. Paramvah wants to associate itself with novel content to widen the spectrum of narratives being explored. 'Mithya' is one such beautiful attempt in this respect.”