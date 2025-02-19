After 17 years, I finally got to direct: Kishan Balnad

Sunil, known for his roles in numerous television serials and a few films, takes on the role of a hero in the love story Olavina Payana, which is set to hit the screens on February 21. Directed by Kishan Balnad, the film explores the life of a youngster from a middle-class rural family and his journey through love.

He falls for a woman from a wealthy family and challenges her father to win her over. After successfully winning the challenge, his life takes an unexpected turn, and he struggles to overcome the hurdles that arise.

The crux of Olavina Payana revolves around how he navigates these challenges. The film depicts the trials and struggles of a middle-class man, showcasing how he battles through life’s challenge and stars Sunil, Kushi, and Priya Hegde in pivotal roles.

Produced by Nagaraj S Mulagund under Mulagund Creations, the film’s story is also written by him. The screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Surya Kiran and Sunil. Director Kishan Balnad shares, “Though I’ve been in the film industry for the past 17 years, I never had the chance to direct.

Sunil helped me fulfil my dream by introducing me to a good producer. Initially, the story was planned for two films, but we condensed it into one, shooting in Bengaluru after a 12-day schedule in Virajpet.” The music for the three songs is composed by Sai Sarvesh, with vocals by Rajesh Krishnan, Veer Samarth, and Sai Sarvesh.

Sunil recalls, “I was initially working with a producer’s company, and they were passionate about making a film. At first, I advised against it, but their determination led me to introduce them to director Kishan.

Together, we created the story with Surya Kiran as the backbone.” Nagesh Maiya, Padmaja Rao, Bala Rajawadi, Prithviraj, Sudhakar Bannanje, Surya Kiran, Dhananjay, Ram Dhanush, Baby Ridhi, and others also feature in the cast. The film has cinematography by Jeevangauda and editing by Keerthiraj.