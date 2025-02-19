Chikkanna to collaborate with Somashekar Kattigenahalli on a big-budget film

Chikkanna, who became a household name as a comedian, has transitioned into a full-fledged hero, making all the right moves ever since. The actor, who first tasted success in the lead role with Upadhyaksha (2024), is now being selective about scripts and taking his time to pick the right projects. The actor, who has heard quite a few subjects, but only a couple have caught his attention, and he’s now set to move forward with one of them.

When asked about his experience stepping into a hero’s shoes, Chikkanna’s reaction was equally surprising. “I am happy to be a hero, equally not happy for the patience it needs. To be honest, I don’t have dates for the next one and a half years, but in these times, I will be committed to three films. This is only a phase. But the gap between my first film Upadhyaksha and second film Lakshmi Putra was a test of time and patience,” he says.