'Nagavalli Bangale' eyes February end release

Nagavalli Bangale, which is gearing up for release on February 28, has had its audio launch at a recent event. Gracing the occasion was former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Ashwath Narayan and veteran producer SA Chinne Gowda, as the esteemed chief guest.

Ashwath, who shared his thoughts on the power of cinema, remarked, “I grew up watching movies. We often see our dreams reflected on the big screen, and at times, those dreams even find a place in our lives. Cinema has this incredible ability to influence.

I wish immense success to Nagavalli Bangale and its talented team.” The MLA also extended his best wishes to the film’s producers, Nela Mahesh and Navy Manju, who have joined hands for this project under Hamsah Visions banner.

The story of Nagavalli Bangale is penned by noted writer JM Prahlad, who provided insight into the movie’s unique storyline. “The story revolves around six central characters that symbolise the six ‘Arishadvargas’—Kama (desire), Krodha (anger), Lobha (greed), Moha (attachment), Mada (pride), and Matsarya (jealousy).

There’s also a seventh character who transcends these vices, offering a powerful message,” explained Prahlad, who celebrated the release of his 35th film script, which is directed by Kavi Rajesha.

The film stars Navy Manju, Nela Narendra Babu, Tejaswini, Roopasri, Yashwant Kumar, Simran, Prerana, Manasa Gowda, Shwetha, Ranjitha Gowda, and Sushma. On the technical front, it has music by Rohan Desai.