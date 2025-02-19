The artist inside me wanted to lead this film: Raghu Bhat on Nimagondu Sihi Suddi

While mainstream blockbusters often overshadow experimental films, Raghu Bhat’s Nimagondu Sihi Suddi (A Sweet News for You) aims to stand out as a bold, out-of-the-box creation about a man’s pregnancy. Raghu, who has written and directed the film and played the lead role in it, reveals how its idea came. “It all started with a conversation that many children are familiar with.
How many times have we heard our mothers say, ‘I carried you for 9 months, and I gave birth to you?’” Raghu says. He adds, “It’s a phrase that’s so common, yet one night, I found myself being scolded by my own mother. That night, I had a dream—a vivid one—where I was pregnant, went through labour pains, and gave birth. The next morning, I realised that this dream, this experience, was the foundation for my film. That was the logline, and from there, the story took shape.”
Produced by Harish N Gowda under the Avyakta Cinemas banner, Nimagondu Sihi Suddi brings a unique narrative, focusing on a man’s experience of labour, with Raghu himself in the lead role alongside Kavya Shetty as the heroine. Written with Sudhindra, the idea to make this story and act in it wasn’t driven by commercial success but by a deeper connection to the message Raghu wanted to convey.
“The artist in me, which exists in every writer, took charge,” Raghu says, reflecting on his journey as a screenwriter-turned-director. “I’ve written for so many characters, but with this film, I wanted to give birth to something entirely different. The artist inside me wanted to lead this film, hence I did.”
Addressing the challenges of directing for the first time, Raghu chuckles, “It was definitely a roller-coaster ride. From writing the script to executing the vision, getting the censor certificate, and finally bringing it to theatres—it was overwhelming. I can’t say it’s exactly like labour pain, but as a first-time director, I could feel that pressure.”
Having taken the plunge as both a director and a hero in this offbeat film, releasing on February 21, Raghu is aware that his approach is far from typical. “People expect a hero to flaunt six-packs and carry guns, but this film is different. I respect my fans, the ones who enjoy world cinema, the ones who appreciate untold stories. They’ll accept something like this, and I’m confident they will enjoy it,” Raghu asserts. “This may not be one of the 10 films, but I am sure it will carve its own niche.”
Nimagondu Sihi Suddi is Raghu’s desire to shed light on the female experience of labour, but from a man’s perspective. “As a man, I can never fully understand what women go through during labour. But through this film, I hope to offer a glimpse into their pain and strength,” he shares. “Having a child myself, I can empathise, but I’ll never truly experience the process. That’s why I wanted to explore this theme.”
The film’s plot centres around its protagonist, a master chef who, after experiencing stomach issues, is hospitalised and unexpectedly undergoes labour pains. His dream of giving birth leaves him questioning reality when he wakes up to find a baby in his bedroom. The story spirals into a whirlwind of mystery and confusion as Arjun’s life takes an unforeseen turn.
“With Nimagondu Sihi Suddi, I want to offer audiences a fresh perspective on relationships, motherhood, and the roller coaster of life, all wrapped up in a pure romantic comedy.”