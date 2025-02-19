The artist inside me wanted to lead this film: Raghu Bhat on Nimagondu Sihi Suddi

While mainstream blockbusters often overshadow experimental films, Raghu Bhat’s Nimagondu Sihi Suddi (A Sweet News for You) aims to stand out as a bold, out-of-the-box creation about a man’s pregnancy. Raghu, who has written and directed the film and played the lead role in it, reveals how its idea came. “It all started with a conversation that many children are familiar with.

How many times have we heard our mothers say, ‘I carried you for 9 months, and I gave birth to you?’” Raghu says. He adds, “It’s a phrase that’s so common, yet one night, I found myself being scolded by my own mother. That night, I had a dream—a vivid one—where I was pregnant, went through labour pains, and gave birth. The next morning, I realised that this dream, this experience, was the foundation for my film. That was the logline, and from there, the story took shape.”

Produced by Harish N Gowda under the Avyakta Cinemas banner, Nimagondu Sihi Suddi brings a unique narrative, focusing on a man’s experience of labour, with Raghu himself in the lead role alongside Kavya Shetty as the heroine. Written with Sudhindra, the idea to make this story and act in it wasn’t driven by commercial success but by a deeper connection to the message Raghu wanted to convey.

“The artist in me, which exists in every writer, took charge,” Raghu says, reflecting on his journey as a screenwriter-turned-director. “I’ve written for so many characters, but with this film, I wanted to give birth to something entirely different. The artist inside me wanted to lead this film, hence I did.”