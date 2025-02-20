I have travelled 25,000 kilometers for 'Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane': Hayavadana

The phrase ‘Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane’ from a popular Janapada song first gained widespread recognition through Prem’s track in Jogi, starring Shivarajkumar. Now, this iconic line takes center stage as the title of Hayavadana’s directorial debut.

The film features Kambli Hula star Anjan Nagendra, along with Venya Rai and Sanjana Doss in key roles. With a travel-centric narrative, the director went the extra mile—literally—journeying over 25,000 kilometers during production. Spanning ten states, the film’s journey stretches from India’s southernmost tip to the snow-capped Himalayas, with a 3,000-kilometer route making it to the screen.

Discussing the film, director Hayavadana shares, “It’s a story about searching for something while also exploring the clash between a father and son, the struggles of the middle class, and the ever-present influence of social media.” Set for release on February 21, Yello Jogappa Ninnaramane delves into the rarely explored genre of travel narratives in Indian cinema. The protagonist’s physical journey across India’s diverse landscapes serves as a metaphorical quest, highlighting human connections across cultural boundaries.

With a successful background in television, Hayavadana is well-versed in the visual medium. Having directed popular TV shows like Agni Sakshi, Nagini, and Kamali, he acknowledges the stark differences between television and cinema. “Television gave me a platform to experiment,” he says. “But this film will break the stereotype that TV directors are confined to daily soaps and can’t make sleek, cinematic films. For instance, my film’s duration is just 2 hours and 6 minutes. I’m confident my debut will challenge this notion.”