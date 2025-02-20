Sudeep to begin filming for 'Billa Ranga Baashaa' from March

Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen in Max, which witnessed a successful run at the box office, is now gearing up for his next big venture. While currently busy with the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), his other passion, Sudeep recently announced on social media, that his next film, Billa Ranga Baashaa, will begin shooting from the second week of March, which brought cheers to fans, which are eagerly anticipating this project. Billa Ranga Baashaa marks Sudeep’s second collaboration with director Anup Bhandari, after Vikrant Rona.

The story of Billa Ranga Baashaa by Anup Bhandari’s set two centuries into the future. The film is planned as a two-part narrative, and the team currently in pre-production work has leased four acres of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru to create specialised sets for the shoot. The project is produced by PrimeShow Entertainment, known for films like HanuMan, and Sudeep’s own Kichcha Creations is likely to be involved in the production as well.