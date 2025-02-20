Sudeep to begin filming for 'Billa Ranga Baashaa' from March

Kichcha Sudeep, who was last seen in Max, which witnessed a successful run at the box office, is now gearing up for his next big venture. While currently busy with the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), his other passion, Sudeep recently announced on social media, that his next film, Billa Ranga Baashaa, will begin shooting from the second week of March, which brought cheers to fans, which are eagerly anticipating this project. Billa Ranga Baashaa marks Sudeep’s second collaboration with director Anup Bhandari, after Vikrant Rona.
The story of Billa Ranga Baashaa by Anup Bhandari’s set two centuries into the future. The film is planned as a two-part narrative, and the team currently in pre-production work has leased four acres of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru to create specialised sets for the shoot. The project is produced by PrimeShow Entertainment, known for films like HanuMan, and Sudeep’s own Kichcha Creations is likely to be involved in the production as well.
Anup Bhandari shared details of the scale of the project, highlighting the extensive VFX planning and custom-designed 3D sets. The film will be released in both 3D and 2D formats, which will be a visually immersive experience for the audience. Preparations for the shoot have been underway for several months, with most of the primary cast already finalised, and more additions expected soon.
The director explained that a significant amount of effort has been put into the design of both exterior and interior sets, ensuring a seamless integration with VFX elements. The shoot will progress without long breaks, and filming is expected to run continuously for 20 to 25 days, while new sets will be prepared simultaneously.
Building on the VFX expertise developed during Vikrant Rona, Anup is confident that the experience will be invaluable in bringing Billa Ranga Baashaa to life. Neetha Shetty, Anup’s wife, will return as costume designer with technical details cast and crew to be revealed soon.