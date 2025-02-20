With 'Vishnu Priya', I’m sure I’ll take over everyone’s attention: Shreyas Manju

The release of Vishnu Priya is finally here, and actor Shreyas Manju, who has been anxiously waiting for this moment, is feeling a mix of relief and excitement as the release date of February 21 draws closer. “It’s been a long time coming. My film is a love story, and as much as I love cinema, it was very hard to make this happen,” Shreyas shares, talking about the two-and-a-half-year journey that has brought this dream to life.
While Shreyas is known for his acting, his role in the making of Vishnu Priya didn’t stop at just performing in front of the camera. He took on multiple responsibilities behind the scenes, from editing the trailer and designing posters to cutting promos and managing reels. “Since the film took so long to make, many people who were initially on board moved on to other projects. I had no choice but to step in and ensure everything stayed on track,” he explains.
The experience has taught Shreyas the importance of time management and teamwork. “I learnt to make cinema faster and keep everyone engaged. It’s a tough game, but I had to adapt,” he says.
Shreyas is aware of the struggles newcomers face in the industry, particularly when it comes to building trust with the audience. “Audiences today are hesitant to watch fresh faces. The reason is, there are big films that get overhyped, and when they fail to meet expectations, it leads to a sense of disappointment. That makes the audience feel cheated, and they stop trusting films with upcoming actors,” he explains, expressing the harsh reality many in the industry face.
In this environment, Shreyas has observed a disturbing trend. “People judge a film or an actor even before they’ve seen the content. There’s no trust in the new or unknown,” he adds.
Despite his insights into the industry, Shreyas remains grounded. His role in Vishnu Priya requires him to embrace both innocence and intensity. “I play a character who is innocent but goes on an intense emotional journey. The script pulled me in. When I was initially considering working on a commercial film, director VK Prakash and producer K Manju suggested I go for a content-based subject. And that’s how the idea of a 1990s love story came up,” he recalls.
Working with his father as the producer of the film brings its own set of advantages and challenges. Acknowledging the same, he says, “I got exactly what I wanted, especially when it came to the action sequences and the production. There’s no disadvantage, except that I have to work twice as hard because it’s a film made under our banner. It’s a lot of responsibility.”
Vishnu Priya takes viewers back to an era that many of today’s younger audience may not be familiar with. Shreyas found it challenging but rewarding to bring that era to life. “The director and the dialogue writer gave me a strong sense of the time period. It wasn’t just about the clothes or the music; it was about capturing the essence of that era and translating it into something real,” he explains.
The performances also had to align with the authenticity of the time. “The director made it clear that we needed to keep it real. He didn’t want cinematic acting; he wanted us to portray the emotions more naturally, more like real people,” Shreyas says.
Additionally, working with National Award-winning director VK Prakash was an invaluable experience for Shreyas. “He always works with two camera sets, which allows him to focus on the actor’s expressions from different angles. He wants the performance to be as close to reality as possible,” Shreyas shares.
Gopi Sundar’s music and the stunning cinematography have played a pivotal role in the film’s overall feel, Sharing his initial reactions, Shreyas reveals, “When I started filming amidst nature, I wasn’t sure what kind of film I was making. The visuals were not what we consider ‘stylish’ today—it felt old-fashioned,” he admits. However, as the project progressed, his perspective changed. “Now, I realise that this is the magic of cinema. The way it’s all come together—especially with Gopi Sundar’s crazy background score—has truly brought the film to life. The music is like the heartbeat of the story.”
Vishnu Priya is an interesting mix of people from various backgrounds, including technicians and filmmakers who have come together to create a Kannada film. “The team is mostly from outside, and that gives the film a unique vibe. It brings a fresh perception to the storytelling,” Shreyas explains.
At its heart, Vishnu Priya is a story about love, family, and sacrifice—universal themes that resonate deeply. Shreyas believes that the emotional core of the film is something that audiences will connect with. The backdrop of the 1990s, with its simpler times and old-world charm, adds to the film’s authenticity.
Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut in Kannada cinema is another highlight. Known for her viral wink in the 2019 Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, the actor brings a fresh face to the screen, and naturally, many are curious about how the dynamic between the duo will unfold. However, Shreyas isn’t intimidated by the presence of a popular face in the film. “Let this Friday come by, and I’m sure I’ll take over everyone’s attention,” he says confidently. “It’s an open challenge, and I’m confident about what I’ve put on screen. Priya is good, but this is my moment to shine, and I’ve given my all to the role.”
When asked about his personal expectations for the film’s reception, Shreyas has high hopes but remains grounded. “I am sure the audience will love me as an actor. I’ve poured my heart into this, and I’m excited to see how people appreciate my craft. This is not your usual film, and that’s what makes it special. I’m eager to see how they connect with it,” he concludes.