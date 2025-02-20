With 'Vishnu Priya', I’m sure I’ll take over everyone’s attention: Shreyas Manju

The release of Vishnu Priya is finally here, and actor Shreyas Manju, who has been anxiously waiting for this moment, is feeling a mix of relief and excitement as the release date of February 21 draws closer. “It’s been a long time coming. My film is a love story, and as much as I love cinema, it was very hard to make this happen,” Shreyas shares, talking about the two-and-a-half-year journey that has brought this dream to life.

While Shreyas is known for his acting, his role in the making of Vishnu Priya didn’t stop at just performing in front of the camera. He took on multiple responsibilities behind the scenes, from editing the trailer and designing posters to cutting promos and managing reels. “Since the film took so long to make, many people who were initially on board moved on to other projects. I had no choice but to step in and ensure everything stayed on track,” he explains.

The experience has taught Shreyas the importance of time management and teamwork. “I learnt to make cinema faster and keep everyone engaged. It’s a tough game, but I had to adapt,” he says.

Shreyas is aware of the struggles newcomers face in the industry, particularly when it comes to building trust with the audience. “Audiences today are hesitant to watch fresh faces. The reason is, there are big films that get overhyped, and when they fail to meet expectations, it leads to a sense of disappointment. That makes the audience feel cheated, and they stop trusting films with upcoming actors,” he explains, expressing the harsh reality many in the industry face.