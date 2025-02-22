Guruprasad’s 'Eddelu Manjunatha 2' in legal trouble

The release of Eddelu Manjunatha 2, scheduled for February 21, has been delayed by a court order after Sumithra, the widow of the late director Guruprasad, filed a petition to halt it. In his message through the film's publicist, producer Mysore Ramesh mentions that the film will now premiere on Guruprasad’s 100th birth anniversary as a tribute. The dispute centres around financial issues.

The Bengaluru court issued a stay following Sumithra’s petition. Producer Ramesh had agreed to give 51 per cent of the film's profits to Guruprasad’s family but faced a legal challenge after Sumithra demanded an advance payment before the release.

Written, directed, and starring Guruprasad, this film is his final project, completed before his tragic suicide in November 2024. The original Eddelu Manjunatha (2009) was a massive hit, praised for its unique storytelling with Jaggesh in the lead. Guruprasad and Jaggesh had previously worked together on Mata (2006) and reunited for Ranganayaka in March 2024, which flopped.

Frustrated by the delay, Ramesh expressed his disappointment through the film’s publicist, stating, "We planned to release Eddelu Manjunatha 2 in honour of Guruprasad’s vision, but Sumithra's legal action forced us to postpone. We now aim to honour Guruprasad’s legacy by releasing it on his 100th birth anniversary."