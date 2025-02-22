Samarjit Lankesh’s big break in Mohanlal’s 'Vrushabha'

Director Nanda Kishore is working on his first pan-India film, Vrushabha, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The film has wrapped up its primary shooting, and the director is now fine-tuning the project, considering a few last-minute shots before completion. Vrushabha is billed as an action-packed entertainer, centred around a father-son drama spanning 500 years.

The period fantasy blends the past and present, and the makers aim for a release in October or November. One of the key developments surrounding the film is the casting of Samarjit Lankesh. The actor, the son of filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, made his debut in the Kannada film Gowri.

While an official announcement confirming Samarjit’s involvement has not yet been made, insiders have hinted at his prominent role. According to sources, Samarjit has secured his first major role in this multilingual period fantasy drama, reportedly replacing Roshan Meka. For over four months, the actor camped in Mumbai and other locations, silently completing his portions for Vrushabha.

The one-film-old actor has undergone rigorous training for the role, including horse riding, sword fighting, and gymnastics. This shows his commitment to delivering a compelling performance in this action-packed drama.

The film also stars Ragini Dwivedi, Ch Chandrakanth, Ramachandra Raju, Neha Saxena, Yashodha, and Sanjay Krishna, among others. Vrushabha is presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, with producers including Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, and Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Having commenced production in 2023, Vrushabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and it will be released in multiple languages, also including Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.