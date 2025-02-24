‘I couldn’t resist the humour elements in Shabhash Baddimagane’

Pramod Shetty has often drawn interest in donning the khaki, enjoying the opportunity to portray a wide range of police officers on screen—from the corrupt and honest to the innocent and villainous. However, his latest role in Shabhash Baddimagane, directed by BS Rajshekhar, presents a fresh challenge.
As he admits, “I’ve played various cop roles, but playing a Sombari police officer in this film was something completely new and challenging. I was excited about the intriguing and humorous elements in the script and couldn’t resist taking on the role.”
Set to release on February 28, the film tells the story of a police officer who is perceived as inefficient by his peers but ultimately ends up solving a major case.
Pramod Shetty explains, “The entire film takes place in a police station, and despite being called ineffective, my character solves a case. The audience will have to watch to find out how.”
Produced by Chaithra Prakash under the Kishan Productions banner, Shabhash Baddimagane is inspired by a real-life incident from the 1980s, set in the rural police stations of Chikkamagaluru.
Written by Rajshekhar, the film’s story is said to be set in a period-appropriate context with accurate locations and costumes. It follows the journey of a police officer who, though dedicated to his job, shows more interest in his personal life. A crime within his jurisdiction leads to an investigation full of comedy, punchy dialogues, and intriguing twists, says the director.
Adyapriya stars as the female lead, while the film marks the big-screen debut of Samrat Shetty. The cast also includes Kavya Prakash, Ravi Teja, Mithra, Shankar Ashwath, and Prakash Tuminad.
Music for the film was composed by Prashanth Siddi, while cinematography is handled by Annaji Nagaraj.