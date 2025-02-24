‘I couldn’t resist the humour elements in Shabhash Baddimagane’

Pramod Shetty has often drawn interest in donning the khaki, enjoying the opportunity to portray a wide range of police officers on screen—from the corrupt and honest to the innocent and villainous. However, his latest role in Shabhash Baddimagane, directed by BS Rajshekhar, presents a fresh challenge.

As he admits, “I’ve played various cop roles, but playing a Sombari police officer in this film was something completely new and challenging. I was excited about the intriguing and humorous elements in the script and couldn’t resist taking on the role.”

Set to release on February 28, the film tells the story of a police officer who is perceived as inefficient by his peers but ultimately ends up solving a major case.

Pramod Shetty explains, “The entire film takes place in a police station, and despite being called ineffective, my character solves a case. The audience will have to watch to find out how.”