James Watkins to direct DC’s Clayface film

DC Studios has tapped Speak No Evil director James Watkins to helm its upcoming live-action Clayface film.

The project, based on the classic Batman villain, is set to be penned by horror veteran Mike Flanagan. Clayface first appeared in Detective Comics #40 in 1940 as a vengeful actor who turned to crime. Over the decades, the character evolved into a shape-shifting antagonist with tragic undertones, making him a fascinating figure across comics, animation, and live-action, including appearances in Gotham and Pennyworth.

Production is slated to begin later this year as part of DC’s strategy to explore a diverse range of storytelling, from large-scale superhero blockbusters like Superman to more intimate, character-driven films.

Matt Reeves, the director behind The Batman, is producing the film alongside Lynn Harris, as well as DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. Clayface is scheduled for release on September 11, 2026.

Casting has yet to be announced, but Gunn and Safran stated that actors who voice characters in DC Studios’ animated projects will also portray them in the live-action film.