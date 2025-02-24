Sahana Murthy to launch Vishwas Shankar in romantic revenge drama

One look at Vishwas Shankar, who has a slight resemblance to Hindi actor Vijay Varma, and it’s clear that he is all set to foray into Kannada cinema. This newcomer is poised to carve out his own identity as the lead in Innocent, a romantic revenge drama directed by Sahana Murthy.

Sahana, known for helming films like Rose, Leader, and his last venture Trivikrama, will now gear up for his fourth directorial, with shooting set to begin in just a month.

But Vishwas Shankar’s journey to this point has been anything but conventional. Once a dedicated lawyer in the High Court, he made the bold decision to follow his true passion for acting, stepping away from a legal career.

The son of Shankar, a retired IAS officer, Vishwas is not just focusing on acting; he has big plans to expand into film production as well. He will be backing Innocent through his own production company, Kind Brother F‎ilms. Even more exciting, he will compose the film’s music. Vishwas is also preparing to launch his very own audio label, Vishwas Music, which is currently in the works.

The Innocent team, which has locked Vishwas Shankar for the lead role, will also feature Tagaru star Manvita Kamath. The rest of the principal cast, including another female actor, is expected to be finalised soon.

Behind the camera, Guru Prashanth Rai, who has previously worked with Sahana Murthy on his projects, will be handling the cinematography.