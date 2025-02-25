'Amaravati Police Station' eyes summer release

The upcoming suspense thriller Amaravati Police Station is set for a summer release. It stars Bigg Boss Season 11 contestant Dharma Keerthiraj as an undercover cop. The film also features Gururaj Jaggesh in a pivotal role and Vedvika as the female lead.

Set in the fictional coastal town of Amaravati, the recently unveiled teaser offers a glimpse into a world of mysterious disappearances, shocking murders, and unexpected twists.

Directed by Puneeth Arasikere, the film follows the disappearance of a village head, followed by a police officer who investigates the case. As the mystery unfolds, connections to the Naga Sadhus emerge. Dharma Keerthiraj describes his role as an undercover cop, with unique action sequences that make the story exceptionally gripping.

The film was mostly completed in just 36 days, with only the climax and a single sequence left to be shot. Produced by K.R.Pradeep Kamalapura, Amaravati Police Station features an ensemble cast and will hit screens in late March or early April.