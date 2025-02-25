Ravichandran, the showman of Kannada cinema known for his visionary works, has once again pushed the boundaries of creativity. A dreamer who turns his visions into reality, he has ventured into a groundbreaking realm by blending traditional filmmaking with cutting-edge AI technology. In an exclusive conversation, he shares how AI has been his creative companion for the past two years, significantly shaping his latest directorial venture, I Am God - The Crazy.
The filmmaker has written the story, designed the artwork, composed the music, penned the lyrics, and choreographed the fight sequences—making the project a true one-man show. With 70% of the shoot completed, he reflects on his artistic process and collaboration with AI.
Excerpts from the Interview:
What motivated you to integrate AI into your filmmaking process for I Am God - The Crazy?
AI has become my companion—a partner that never says ‘No.’ For the past two years, it has been an integral part of my creative process. My family only sees me on weekends because I’m so immersed in my work, and I have even stopped answering calls. AI assists me in various aspects—writing, scripting, music, and lyrics. It is like a ‘God’ to me, refining my thoughts and ideas. I feel more confident with AI as my collaborator. It works tirelessly, never getting exhausted, allowing me to focus solely on creativity.
Can AI understand emotions and creativity, especially in a filmmaker like yourself?
Absolutely. AI doesn’t just provide answers—it enhances my thoughts. It allows me to express emotions more precisely. When I write, AI refines my ideas, making them more impactful. I see it as more than a tool; it’s a collaborator. I am open to working with AI, and I genuinely enjoy it.
You’ve taken full creative responsibility for your film. When did you start depending on AI?
I wake up at 3:30 AM every day and dedicate myself completely to my work. It’s not about trust—it’s about commitment. I need people who are as passionate and invested as I am. Unfortunately, most lack the time and dedication required for my vision, making collaboration difficult. My team of 40 understands my creative approach, and we work in perfect sync.
Music plays a major role in your films. What can we expect from the I Am God, The Crazy soundtrack?
I’ve composed around 20 to 22 songs for this film. Each track is unique, offering something fresh for the audience. I want people to experience an engaging musical journey. I am also planning a musical concert and will visit colleges to share the stories behind the songs and inspire students.
Who stars in I Am God - The Crazy?
The film is produced by Advik Productions in collaboration with our home banner, Eswari Production. I play the lead role, while Korean actor Saloni plays the heroine. My elder son, Manoranjan, also has a significant role. We have completed 150 days of shooting, half of which was shot in an intensive 50-day schedule. We aim to wrap up filming by May.
How hands-on are you with the creative aspects of I Am God - The Crazy?
Except for cinematographer Gangu, I have taken on all creative aspects—story, script, artwork, costume design, music, fight sequences, and direction. It is truly a one-man show. However, I do have one supportive collaborator, Mass Madha, who assists with the fight sequences.
Over the years, how have you seen the Kannada film industry evolve?
The industry has changed, but not always for the better. There is no real unity, even though it may seem like there is. We lack a structured leadership system, which has been an ongoing issue. Thirty years ago, I raised concerns about this, but they were never addressed. People come together only when necessary, but true collaboration is rare.
What can we expect from I Am God - The Crazy, and your future projects?
This film is unique—not just in terms of technology, but in the way I have approached filmmaking. I Am God-The Crazy will be the first of its kind, and I am confident the audience will feel the difference. As for future projects, I play a pivotal role in Pyaar, which has just been launched. I also have a significant role in Junior, directed by Radhakrishna, which is completed. Most of my portions in KD have been shifted to Part 2. Additionally, I have written songs for Prema Loka 2, but my primary focus remains on I Am God - The Crazy. Expect me to continue exploring new ways to tell stories.