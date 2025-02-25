INTERVIEW | AI has become my companion over the last two years: Filmmaker Ravichandran

Can AI understand emotions and creativity, especially in a filmmaker like yourself?

Absolutely. AI doesn’t just provide answers—it enhances my thoughts. It allows me to express emotions more precisely. When I write, AI refines my ideas, making them more impactful. I see it as more than a tool; it’s a collaborator. I am open to working with AI, and I genuinely enjoy it.

You’ve taken full creative responsibility for your film. When did you start depending on AI?

I wake up at 3:30 AM every day and dedicate myself completely to my work. It’s not about trust—it’s about commitment. I need people who are as passionate and invested as I am. Unfortunately, most lack the time and dedication required for my vision, making collaboration difficult. My team of 40 understands my creative approach, and we work in perfect sync.

Music plays a major role in your films. What can we expect from the I Am God, The Crazy soundtrack?

I’ve composed around 20 to 22 songs for this film. Each track is unique, offering something fresh for the audience. I want people to experience an engaging musical journey. I am also planning a musical concert and will visit colleges to share the stories behind the songs and inspire students.

Who stars in I Am God - The Crazy?

The film is produced by Advik Productions in collaboration with our home banner, Eswari Production. I play the lead role, while Korean actor Saloni plays the heroine. My elder son, Manoranjan, also has a significant role. We have completed 150 days of shooting, half of which was shot in an intensive 50-day schedule. We aim to wrap up filming by May.