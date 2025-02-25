'Rakshasa' is a horror time loop driven by the Brahma Rakshasa’s motive’

Lohith H, the director behind the critically acclaimed Mummy Save Me and Devaki, both starring Priyanka Upendra, took a little longer to return to the director's chair. However, his latest film, Rakshasa, in his words, is worth the wait. In this interview, ahead of the film's release this week, Lohith opens up about the journey leading to his third film and the exciting innovations that come with it.
“Post Devaki (2019), I had plans to work on Sathyamangala with Shivarajkumar and also ventured into production with Life is Beautiful. But then came the pandemic, which became a major setback,” Lohith reveals. “During that time, the Shivanna project was delayed, but an unexpected call came in to direct Mafia for Prajwal Devaraj. Initially planned for six months, the project ended up taking two years. You can’t really blame anyone for that. It’s the nature of the business.”
While working on Mafia, Lohith discovered Prajwal Devaraj’s depth as an actor, which laid the foundation for their collaboration on Rakshasa. “Prajwal has done 37 films, but Rakshasa is the first of his to get a simultaneous release in Telugu,” he notes. “That says a lot about the content. I believe, in today’s cinema, only good content sells.”
Lohith, who has experimented with horror and thrillers in the past, takes it up a notch with Rakshasa—a horror time-loop drama. “We’ve seen horror films, haunted subjects, and time loops in various genres,” he explains. “But a horror time loop? That’s new. Hollywood has films like Happy Death Day that explore this concept, but as a thriller. This is the first time a horror film has merged with the time-loop concept. It’s something fresh, and I believe it offers a new experience for audiences.”
Rakshasa is built around the legend of the Brahma Rakshasa, whose motives loop through time, repeating actions until they achieve their goal. “The Brahma Rakshasa has the ability to manipulate time, so the story is structured around that,” says Lohith. “It’s a blend of ancient lore presented in a contemporary setting with a modern time-loop twist.”
This unique approach to storytelling is complemented by a strong performance from Prajwal Devaraj, says Lohith. “Prajwal is a dedicated actor, and I knew he would be the right fit for a role that experiments with something as bold as a horror time loop. Most commercial actors wouldn’t take such a risk, but Prajwal was excited when he heard the story. His character as an ex-cop adds a certain authenticity to his role.”
The film’s story unfolds over the course of a single night, taking place in a police station in Bengaluru. “This is not just another horror film with jump scares,” Lohith explains. “It’s a well-crafted story that reads like a page-turner. The screenplay is designed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats, with scenes that will truly send shivers down their spine.” He also clarifies that while Sudeep's Max is also set in a police station over one night, the concept of Rakshasa is entirely different.
Rakshasa also marks Lohith's third collaboration with music composer Ajaneesh Loknath, whose score is integral to setting the eerie tone of the film. “Ajaneesh has done a fantastic job with the music,” Lohith says. “His compositions add emotion, making it one of the most integral parts of the film. The cinematography by Jebin P Jacob will be another highlight.”
Produced by MVR Krishna under Kanchi Kamakshi Kolkata Kali Kreations and co-produced by Naveen Manasa K, Rakshasa is set to release on February 28. Lohith hopes that audiences will embrace the innovative blend of horror, time loops, and strong storytelling. “Horror has a dedicated audience, but it’s time to elevate the genre with new ideas and a fresh perspective. I believe Rakshasa will do just that," he concludes.