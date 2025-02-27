Bharath Varsha Interview: Interval symbolises life’s need for a pause

In an industry where an interval is traditionally a mid-film break, an upcoming project is redefining this concept. Titled Interval, the film introduces a unique twist—becoming the first in Indian cinema to feature an interval within its trailer. This innovative move has sparked curiosity and anticipation ahead of its release on March 7.
Directed by Bharath Varsha, Interval features a story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by Sukhi. According to the director, the film offers a refreshing blend of comedy, romance, and real-life struggles. The film revolves around three engineering students — Ganesh S, Ganesh T, and Ganesh U (played by Shashiraj, Prajwal Kumar Gowda, and Sukhi), from a prestigious college in Bengaluru. According to the makers, these characters are set to provide the perfect balance of humour and heartfelt moments, which will resonate with audiences across all age groups.
Bharath Varsha expresses his excitement for the film, stating, "With the constant flow of cinema today, audiences often feel frustrated by the lack of true entertainment. We want to break that norm. In Interval, our goal is to keep viewers engaged every minute, delivering a complete cinematic experience. We are confident the film will surprise them."
Interval is rooted in the everyday lives of middle-class men, blending humor with the protagonist’s misadventures. These lighthearted moments gradually build up to a pivotal turning point where responsibility takes center stage. Bharath Varsha explains, "The story doesn't have larger-than-life fights or VFX. It's about a man navigating life’s challenges and learning the value of responsibility. The gags he once used as a shield become both a blessing and a curse."
Interval is a story that mirrors real life — one of growth, transformation, and the lessons we learn along the way. Sukhi elaborates, "The film speaks to people from all walks of life. It's about the crossroads we all face, whether it’s an exam, moving away from home, or dealing with failure. Everyone comes to a point in life where they need a pause, and that’s what the ‘interval’ symbolises."
The film features Sahana Aradhya and Charitra Rao as the female leads. On the technical team, Interval has music by Vikash Vasishta, cinematography by Rajkanth SK, and editing by Shashidhar Puttegowda.