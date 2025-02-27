Bharath Varsha Interview: Interval symbolises life’s need for a pause

In an industry where an interval is traditionally a mid-film break, an upcoming project is redefining this concept. Titled Interval, the film introduces a unique twist—becoming the first in Indian cinema to feature an interval within its trailer. This innovative move has sparked curiosity and anticipation ahead of its release on March 7.

Directed by Bharath Varsha, Interval features a story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by Sukhi. According to the director, the film offers a refreshing blend of comedy, romance, and real-life struggles. The film revolves around three engineering students — Ganesh S, Ganesh T, and Ganesh U (played by Shashiraj, Prajwal Kumar Gowda, and Sukhi), from a prestigious college in Bengaluru. According to the makers, these characters are set to provide the perfect balance of humour and heartfelt moments, which will resonate with audiences across all age groups.

Bharath Varsha expresses his excitement for the film, stating, "With the constant flow of cinema today, audiences often feel frustrated by the lack of true entertainment. We want to break that norm. In Interval, our goal is to keep viewers engaged every minute, delivering a complete cinematic experience. We are confident the film will surprise them."