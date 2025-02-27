Dhanveerrah's Vaamana gets a release date

If things had gone according to plan, Dhanveerrah-starrer Vaamana would have released in theaters over a year ago. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the film was delayed for several months. The makers have finally set the release date for the much-anticipated film for April 10, 2025.

The buzz around Vaamana continues to grow, with the makers releasing tracks like 'Muddu Rakshasi' and 'Va Va Vamana', along with a teaser that has already gained significant traction. The songs have also raised expectations for the film.

Directed by debutant Shankar Raman, who also handles the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Vaamana features Reeshma Nanaiah, known for her roles in Eklavya, UI, and Baanadariyalli, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Dhanveeraah. Alongside the lead pair, the film's ensemble cast includes Tara, Sampath Raj, Aditya Menon, Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Petrol Prasanna, Shivraj KR Pete, and Cockroach Sudhi in pivotal roles.

The film’s music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with V Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics. Choreography is by Bhushan, and Mahendra Singh has handled the cinematography. The film is produced by Chetan Gowda under the banner of Equinox Global Entertainment.

Dhanveerrah’s journey in the film industry began in 2019 with Bazaar, directed by Suni, followed by By Two Love directed by Hari Santhosh and Kaiva by Jayathirta. With Vaamana marking his fourth film, Dhanveeraah is set to unveil his transformation into a rugged, mass-action avatar.