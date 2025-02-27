Puneeth Rajkumar’s debut blockbuster Appu to re-release on His 50th Birth Anniversary

As a tribute to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, his debut film Appu is all set to re-release in theaters on March 14, 2025, to celebrate his 50th birth anniversary. This re-release marks a special occasion, giving fans the chance to relive the magic of the film that marked the beginning of Puneeth Rajkumar’s iconic career.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar took to social media to announce the re-release of Appu, writing, “Misunderstanding beda… Get ready to relive the magic. Appu returns to theaters in honor of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar’s 50th birthday.” The announcement was met with excitement from fans and film lovers who continue to celebrate Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly known as Appu by his family and fans, initially appeared as a child artist in films such as Premada Kanike. He earned recognition at a young age, winning the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Actor. However, it was with Appu that Puneeth made his debut as a leading actor in 2002, setting the stage for a successful career in Kannada cinema.

Produced by Parvathamma Rajkumar under the home banner Poornima Enterprises, Appu released on April 26, 2002. The film also marked the Kannada debut of Telugu director Puri Jagannadh and the debut of actress Rakshita. Appu became a massive hit, running for over 200 days in theaters across Karnataka.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Gurukiran, featured the popular track 'Taliban Alla Alla,' which Puneeth himself lent his voice to. Written by actor-director Upendra, the song became a chartbuster hit and remains a favourite among listeners.