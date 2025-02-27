Rakshasa release postponed due to technical issues

The release of Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Rakshasa, originally slated for Shivaratri, has been postponed. The film will now hit theaters on March 7.

Rakshasa, produced by Deepu BS through Shanvi Entertainment and co-produced by Naveen and Manasa K, faced technical difficulties, which led to the delay.

Known for his diverse roles, Rakshasa marks Prajwal Devaraj's debut in the horror genre. Directed by Mummy Save Me and Devaki director Lohith H, the film is a time-loop horror, with Sonal Monteiro playing the female lead. The film also features an ensemble cast including Shobhraj, Vatsala Mohan, Sidlingu Sridhar, and Arn Rathod.

The film’s cinematography is by Jebin P Jacob, while Vinod has directed the action sequences. Music for the film has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Around 80 per cent of the film was shot at Ramoji Film City, with additional scenes filmed in Bangalore, Rameshwaram, and Goa.