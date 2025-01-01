'Bhuvanam Gaganam' gets a Valentine's Day release

Pruthvi Ambaar and Pramod starrer Bhuvanam Gaganam, which had been waiting for a proper release date, has now locked February 14 to debut in screens, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. Produced by M Munegowda under the SVC Films banner, the film’s story, screenplay, and direction are by Gireesh Moolimani, who previously worked on Rajaru.

“This is a family drama. The story unfolds on two tracks: the journeys of Promod and Pruthvi, which run separately before converging at one point. The highlight of the film is why they meet and what follows. The film has been made with several new elements, and thanks to the encouragement of the entire team, it has shaped up as envisioned,” says the director.

Bhuvanam Gaganam is a story of love, romance, and family emotions, set against both urban and rural backdrops. Rachel David, known for her role in Love Mocktail, stars opposite Pramod, while Ashwathi is paired with Pruthvi. The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Sharath Lohithashwa, Prakash Tumminadu, Sidlingu Sridhar, Harini, Sparsha Rekha, Prajwal Shetty, and Chetan Durga.

The film’s cinematography is by Uday Leela, with music by Gummaneni Vijay and editing by Sunil Kashyap.