Kannada cinema in 2025 year for regional films, pan-India releases

The Kannada film industry has long been celebrated for its rich storytelling, distinctive narratives, and innovative approach to filmmaking. In recent years, it has continued to break boundaries by embracing an ever-expanding range of genres, from action-packed thrillers to thought-provoking dramas.
It has steadily carved a name for itself both within India and internationally, gradually emerging as a rising force on the global film landscape. With 2025 just around the corner, Kannada cinema is expected to take a monumental leap. Several films are set to reach wider audiences through pan-India releases in multiple languages, signaling the industry's ever-growing global reach.
As stars like Yash and Rishab Shetty are expanding their horizons by starring in films that not only appeal to regional audiences but also cater to the pan-Indian market, Kannada films are transcending their linguistic roots. With high-budget productions, exceptional technical craftsmanship, and universally themed stories, the Kannada film industry is gaining recognition on a much larger scale.
Starting with films like Sharan's Choomantar and Nagashekar's Sanju Weds Geetha, 2025 promises to kick off with a variety of exciting titles. Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Jawabdaadaru will be followed by Royal, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa and starring Virat and Sanjana Anand. Rishi’s Rudra Garuda Purana and Forest, starring multiple actors including Chikkanna, Gurunandan, and Aniissh, among others, will add to the January watchlist.
By February, films like Yogaraj Bhat's Manada Kadalu, Bhuvanam Gaganam, and Vishnu Priya starring Shreyas Manju are set to keep audiences hooked for the first two months. Additionally, Teertharoopa Tandeyavarege, directed by Rameshnehalli Jagannath, and Ramarasa, marking the launch of Bigg Boss winner Karthik Mahesh, Cult directed by Anil Kumar and starring Zaid Khan will further add on to the excitement.
Crazy Star Ravichandran is also working on a couple of projects, with official details to be revealed. Vikram Ravichandran’s Mudhol is also getting ready for release. But the thrills don't end there. 2025 promises several major releases, cementing this year as a landmark for Kannada cinema. From high-octane action films and thrillers to heartwarming love dramas, the year ahead is sure to deliver an eclectic mix of stories that showcase the best of Kannada filmmaking.
Here’s a glimpse of the most highly anticipated Kannada films set for release in 2025
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1
Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated Kantara Chapter 1, centered around coastal religious rituals, is being crafted with state-of-the-art technical precision. Produced by Hombale Films, it is slated for a pan-India release on October 2, 2025.
Yash’s Toxic
Directed by Geethu Mohandas and produced by Venkatesh Narayan, Yash’s Toxic is a high-budget thriller revolving around Goa’s drug mafia. Also featuring Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, the film, initially slated for April 10, is now expected to release by the end of 2025.
Darshan’s Devil-the Hero
After the success of Kaatara, Darshan stars in Devil the Hero. Though production faced delays, including personal challenges for Darshan, filming is expected to resume soon, and the film could hit theaters in 2025.
Sudeep’s BRB
Sudeep, fresh off the success of Max, is set to begin shooting for Billa Ranga Baadshaa, directed by Anup Bhandari. The pre-production work has already begun, and Sudeep also plans to kick-start shooting for another yet-to-be-revealed project.
Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind in Yours Sincerely Raam
After Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, Ganesh returns with Yours Sincerely Raam, a story about friendship, in which Ramesh Aravind also plays a prominent role. Directed by AR Vikhyath, this film is expected to release in August 2025.
Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s KD
Directed by Jogi Prem, KD is a pan-India film starring Dhruva Sarja. Set to release during the Ugadi festival, the movie features a star-studded cast including Shilpa Shetty, Rishma, Ravichandran, and Ramesh.
Arjun Janya’s 45
Directed by Arjun Janya, 45 is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, it is expected to hit theaters in February 2025 after initially being set for a January release.
Vijay Kumar’s Rachayya
Duniya Vijay stars in Rachayya, a film addressing caste issues with the tagline, “This is not the story of the dead, but the story of those who survived.” Directed by Jadesh Hampi, the film is expected to release in August 2025. Vijay is also planning his next directorial, City Lights, which is set to begin soon.
Dhananjay’s Jingo
A murder investigation thriller starring Dali Dhananjay and directed by Shashank Sogal, Jingo will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Dhananjay plays a politician, and the film is slated for release towards the end of 2025. Dhananjay also has several other projects in the works, including Anna from Mexico, Uttarakanda, and Halagali.
Upendra’s Buddhivantha 2
After the success of UI, Upendra is set to release the much-anticipated Buddhivantha 2, which is likely to hit theaters in 2025.
Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Royal
Dinakar Thoogudeepa, director of Jothe Jotheyalli and Sarathi, returns to direction after a hiatus, getting ready for a youthful drama, Royal, starring Viraat and Sanjana Anand. It is slated for release on January 24, 2025, and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
Prajwal Devaraj-Gurudatha Ganiga’s Karavali
Set to release on April 11, 2025, Karavali explores the cultural richness of the coastal region, starring Prajwal Devaraj and directed by Gurudath Ganiga.
Yogaraj Bhat’s Manada Kadalu
Directed by Yogaraj Bhat, Manada Kadalu will depict the struggles of today’s youth, set against a sea backdrop. Expect this film to release in April 2025, with Sumukha, Rashika Shetty, and Anjali Aneesh leading the cast.
Ramesh Aravind’s Daiji
Ramesh Aravind’s 106th film, directed by Akash Srivatsa, is a horror-fantasy film expected to be released in June 2025. Filmed entirely in the US, it is likely to hit theaters by the end of the year.
Yuvaraj Kumar’s Ekka, Vinay Rajkumar’s Gramayana, and Dheeren Rajkumar’s untitled project
Yuvaraj Kumar, whose debut Yuva was well-received, is set to begin his second venture Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki and backed by KRG Studios. Vinay Rajkumar, fresh from the success of Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, is currently shooting for Gramayana. Meanwhile, Dheeren Rajkumar has partnered with Geetha Pictures for a project to be directed by Sandeep Sunkad.
Krishna’s Father and Brat
Post-Kousalya Supraja Rama, Krishna has exciting projects lined up, including Father, produced by S Chandru’s RC Studios, and Brat, directed by Shashank. Both films are expected to be released in 2025.
Sriimurali’s untitled project
Sriimurali, fresh off the success of Bagheera, is teaming up with People Media Factory, the production company known for bankrolling several Telugu hits, for an epic new project. He’s also set for Paraak, an intense action entertainer directed by Halesh Kogundi, with shooting starting in March.
Rakshit Shetty to begin shoot for Richard Anthony
Post-777 Charlie, Rakshit Shetty has been taking time for his directorial project, Richard Anthony, which is likely to commence shooting in 2025. With a lineup of highly anticipated films, 2025 is poised to be a milestone year for Kannada cinema. The industry’s expanding reach and commitment to high-quality filmmaking ensure that audiences across India and beyond will be treated to unforgettable cinematic experiences. Whether you’re a fan of gripping action, heartwarming drama, or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the upcoming films are sure to captivate and entertain.