Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja returns to Kannada for Ranjani Raghavan's directorial debut

Ranjani Raghavan gained prominence with Kannada serials like Putt Gowri Maduve and Kannadati. Taking a giant leap, she is now taking it to filmmaking. There is no better way to begin her directorial debut than with the iconic music of Ilaiyaraaja, whose compositions have defined cinematic brilliance for decades.
Ilaiyaraaja, the legendary composer who has scored music for over 1,000 films in multiple languages, is now working on the music for Ranjani’s upcoming film, a family social drama. The composer of films like Pallavi Anu Pallavi and Aa Dinagalu, to name a few, is back after a hiatus to score music for a Kannada film. Overjoyed by the collaboration, she says, “Actually, Ilaiyaraaja gave wings to my project. For my project to come this far, it’s a dream come true.”
Ranjani reveals she was nervous to first approach Ilaiyaraaja, not knowing if he would get on board. “I first met Ilaiyaraaja in 2023. I was nervous, not knowing if he would even consider working with me. I initially thought this would just be a chance to take his blessings and maybe get an autograph. But to my surprise, he was excited to hear that Kannada filmmakers were reaching out to him. He kept directors in high regard,” Ranjani explains.
She recalled a memorable moment where Ilaiyaraaja surprised them by conversing in Kannada. “When my producer started speaking to him in Tamil, he wanted the producer to switch to Kannada, as he said he is conversant in the language. That moment when he asked about my directorial interest, I felt divine. He was genuinely interested and asked me to narrate the story,” she adds.
Ranjani recalled the warm reception she got from Ilaiyaraaja when his manager dialled her to confirm his involvement in the project. “When I got the call saying he would do the music, I couldn’t believe it. There was no turning back from that point,” she adds, and felt fortunate to have the legendary composer as her collaborator.
As the work on the music has begun, Ranjani has been travelling regularly to Chennai. “Our music sessions with Ilaiyaraaja start at 7:30 AM, and I always try to be there before him,” she says with enthusiasm. “I’ve trained in Carnatic classical music, which has helped me understand his compositions and the intricacies of his music.”
Ranjani’s passion for storytelling began long before her directorial journey. Reflecting on her early years in television, she shares, “I started working on stories while I was part of Kannadati. I even approached a few directors, asking them to direct my stories, but nothing worked out. It was Yogaraj Bhat, who encouraged me to direct my own story.”
It was during this period that Ranjani gained confidence, not only from established filmmakers but also from her fans on social media, who supported her decision to transition into direction. “People started telling me I could handle the direction of my own story. That motivated me to take the plunge,” she recalls.
Her family members also played a key role in encouraging her to pursue this dream. “It was my family friend, Ramakrishna Subramaniam, a film enthusiast, who offered to back the project. That was a huge boost. Dr Anand Kumar also came on board to support the film, and we are currently in talks with big production banners to take the project forward and present the film.” Ranjani shares. Though the title of her directorial debut is still under wraps, Ranjani reveals that the film is a family drama, exploring emotional and social themes.
Beyond acting and directing, Ranjani has also nurtured a love for writing. “Whenever I had free time on set, I would write. Between shots, I would work on stories. It was during this time that I wrote my book, Kathe Dabbi (2021) and a few short stories, which received a great response,” she says. Her passion for writing also led her to ghostwrite for two Kannada films, a skill she developed while balancing her acting career.
For Ranjani, stepping into this direction feels like a natural progression. “Directing cinema is a completely new challenge compared to being a theatre director, but it’s exciting. It’s about telling a story visually, working with a team to bring your vision to life,” she says.