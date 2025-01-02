Kichcha Sudeep's nephew Sanchith Sanjeev marks his debut with a crime thriller

Sanchith Sanjeev is all set to make his much-awaited debut in the film industry. After a couple of announcements of films that didn’t come to fruition, his wait is finally over. His debut film is helmed by Viveka, who is also making his debut in Kannada cinema.

The film is being backed by Kichcha Sudeep and his wife Priya; the project is produced jointly by Supriyanvi Productions and KRG Productions.

Viveka, who has a background in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, is now venturing into Kannada cinema with this project. Hailing from Mysore, he brings a fresh and gripping crime thriller to the screen. With his experience, the collaboration is expected to bring out a unique storyline.

The makers are planning to reveal the first look and title on January 24 at a grand launch event when more details will be revealed. The film’s shooting will begin the same day.