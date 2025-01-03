'Kalakeya' Prabhakar to shed his villain avatar for 'Mugila Mallige'

Prabhakar, popular in Telugu cinema for his negative roles, takes centre stage in a key role in the upcoming film Mugila Mallige, directed by the talented RK Gandhi. He is best known for his performances in Telugu blockbusters like Akhanda, DJ (starring Allu Arjun), and Skanda, and Tamil hits alongside stars like Vishal and Vijay Sethupathi.

He has appeared in films such as Natasaarvabhouma, Gajakesari, Bicchugatti, and Brindavana, but he gave his stand-out performance of Kalakeya in Baahubali. Now, Mugila Mallige marks his return to Kannada cinema.

Known for his intense villainous roles, Prabhakar surprises audiences with an emotional performance in Mugila Mallige. He brings soul to the film’s heartfelt song, written by RK Gandhi and composed by Aniruddha Shastri. The powerful lyrics—“Without love among living beings, life loses its meaning”—resonate with raw emotion, and Prabhakar’s portrayal of his character truly brings the moment to life.

Produced under the banner of ANR Pictures by A Nagaraj Reddy, Mugila Mallige sees RK Gandhi not only directing but also writing the screenplay and dialogues. The film was shot across stunning locales such as Kambalipura, Kateramma, Kolathur, Bhaktarahalli, and Gattiganabbe.

The film’s technical team includes Abhinandan Shetty as cinematographer, Aniruddha Shastri scoring the music, Rajeev Krishna’s lyrics, Vinay G. Aluru’s editing, and action sequences by Thriller Manju.