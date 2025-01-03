Priya Anand on board KM Chaitanya's 'Balaramana Dinagalu'

Balaramana Dinagalu, directed by Aa Dinagalu fame or KM Chaitanya, has officially finalised its female lead. South Indian actor Priya Anand, known for her roles in Kannada films like Rajakumara, Orange, and James and her recent appearance in Karataka Damanaka, is all set to join the cast of the film. This marks her first time pairing with Tiger Vinod Prabhakar, who plays the titular role in the film. To kick off the New Year, the team unveiled the poster, warmly welcoming Priya Anand to the project.

Produced by Padmavathi Jayaram and Shreyas under the Padmavati Films banner, Balaramana Dinagalu not only brings together an interesting cast but also marks a for Vinod Prabhakar—this is his 25th film.

Set in the vibrant 1980s, Balaramana Dinagalu promises to immerse audiences in a nostalgic era, with its engaging storyline and retro vibes. The film’s music will be composed by the celebrated Santosh Narayanan, known for his work on hits like Attakathi, Kaala, Kabali, Bhairav, Dasara, and Kalki. This will be his debut in the Kannada film industry and his 51st project overall.