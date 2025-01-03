Vinay Rajkumar is in talks with director BSP Varma for a project

Vinay Rajkumar, who gained appreciation for his performance in Simple Suni’s Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, followed it with Pepe in 2024. Known for his versatility and willingness to experiment with different genres, Vinay’s next project, Gramanaya, is currently underway. However, sources reveal that he is now in talks with director BSP Varma, who earned critical acclaim for his film Murphy, starring Prabhu Mundkur and Roshini Prakash.

Murphy, released in October, garnered praise for its gripping narrative and became a critically acclaimed film at the box office while also performing well on OTT platforms. Building on this success, Varma will now collaborate with Vinay Rajkumar for the first time.

The duo has already had several discussions about the project, with Vinay reportedly excited about the unique story that Varma has crafted. The script is said to contain commercial elements, aligning perfectly with Vinay’s persona, enabling him to bring depth to characters across various genres.

The film is currently in its pre-production phase, and while the script is still being fine-tuned, confirmation from both the director and actor is awaited.