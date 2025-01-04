Ghosthunter Gaurav Tiwari’s story inspired my film: Director Navaneeth

After the success of his debut horror film Karvva, director Navaneeth is back with another project, titled Choo Mantar. This time, he promises to take the genre a notch higher with a gripping narrative and a fresh perspective on horror. “Sharan, known for his versatility and comedic roles, wanted to step out of his comfort zone and try something new—he was eager to dive into a full-fledged horror film. When he heard the story, he was immediately onboard,” says Navaneeth, explaining how the film came to life. Produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the banner of Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar is set to release on January 10.
Reflecting on the journey after Karvva’s success, Navaneeth shares how the film opened doors for him. “After Karvva became a hit, several actors approached me with similar ideas. It felt like the right time to cater to those requests, and that’s how Choo Mantar took shape,” he explains. While many would describe horror as a familiar genre, Navaneeth emphasises that the film is carefully crafted for modern-day audiences. “The content is designed to meet the expectations of today’s viewers, focusing on high-quality filmmaking with a perfect blend of horror and entertainment.”
The title Choo Mantar itself is a fictional name for a company created by a group of ghost hunters. When asked if he researched real-life ghost hunters, Navaneeth draws inspiration from the late Gaurav Tiwari, a famous ghost hunter in India. “His story deeply inspired me. While Choo Mantar is a work of fiction, I incorporated some of his traits into the lead role,” he recalls, adding that Tiwari’s mysterious death and career became a source of inspiration for the film.
When it comes to horror, Navaneeth believes the genre doesn’t rely on star power or action-packed heroes. “Horror is about the actors and the situation, about creating an atmosphere of fear and keeping the audience engaged,” he explains. For Sharan, known for his comedic roles, the shift to a horror film marks a significant departure. “After Guru Shishyaru, Sharan wanted to try something different. When he heard the story, he was ready to explore this darker territory,” says Navaneeth. Choo Mantar will be Sharan’s first full-fledged horror film, showcasing his versatility in a completely new light.
The film also features Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar, Prabhu Mundkur, and Rajani Bharadwaj, who bring their characters to life in this supernatural adventure. With sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty, Choo Mantar promises an immersive audio experience that will add to its chilling atmosphere. The film’s music is composed by Avinash Basuthkar, with Chandan Shetty composing the introduction track. Anup Kattukaran handles the cinematography, and Venki UDV takes care of the editing.
Like most horror films, Choo Mantar faced its share of production hurdles. Navaneeth reveals that the very nature of the genre inexplicably affected the film’s production.