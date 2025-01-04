Ghosthunter Gaurav Tiwari’s story inspired my film: Director Navaneeth

After the success of his debut horror film Karvva, director Navaneeth is back with another project, titled Choo Mantar. This time, he promises to take the genre a notch higher with a gripping narrative and a fresh perspective on horror. “Sharan, known for his versatility and comedic roles, wanted to step out of his comfort zone and try something new—he was eager to dive into a full-fledged horror film. When he heard the story, he was immediately onboard,” says Navaneeth, explaining how the film came to life. Produced by Manasa Tarun and Tarun Shivappa under the banner of Tarun Studios, Choo Mantar is set to release on January 10.

Reflecting on the journey after Karvva’s success, Navaneeth shares how the film opened doors for him. “After Karvva became a hit, several actors approached me with similar ideas. It felt like the right time to cater to those requests, and that’s how Choo Mantar took shape,” he explains. While many would describe horror as a familiar genre, Navaneeth emphasises that the film is carefully crafted for modern-day audiences. “The content is designed to meet the expectations of today’s viewers, focusing on high-quality filmmaking with a perfect blend of horror and entertainment.”

The title Choo Mantar itself is a fictional name for a company created by a group of ghost hunters. When asked if he researched real-life ghost hunters, Navaneeth draws inspiration from the late Gaurav Tiwari, a famous ghost hunter in India. “His story deeply inspired me. While Choo Mantar is a work of fiction, I incorporated some of his traits into the lead role,” he recalls, adding that Tiwari’s mysterious death and career became a source of inspiration for the film.