Guru Nandan to play a stand-up comedian in 'Mr Jack'

Actor Guru Nandan, who recently launched his production company, Mandimane Talkies, is working on a new film with his friends. The project was launched months ago when Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar gave the clap for the film. The shooting has now reached its final stages.

The title of the film has been revealed as Mr Jack, and the story and screenplay for the film were written and directed by debutant Sumanth Gowda. Sumanth reveals, "When I first pitched the story to Guru Nandan, he liked it and decided to produce it. The lead character is named Janakiram. Stand-up comedians usually have shorter stage names, so the protagonist uses the name Mr Jack. It’s a romantic comedy and family drama, and we’re showing a different side of Guru Nandan in the film. There are four songs in the film."

Guru Nandan says, "No one has made a film about a stand-up comedian in Kannada before, and we’re attempting to do that with this movie. I felt we should definitely produce this film because I know it has a great story. Our friends have all joined as producers, and we’ve completed most of the shooting, with about 75 per cent of it done around Bengaluru. The final phase of shooting will start in the first week of January. Except for one song, the rest of the shooting will be wrapped up in January. Thanks to the team’s cooperation and encouragement, the film has turned out well."